Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Metro

Planning Continues on Metro E Line Eastside Extension Project

Given a funding shortfall, much of the Eastside E Line project work this year will be focused on federal environmental clearance, which would make the project eligible for federal funding

4:07 PM PST on February 3, 2025

Eastside Transit Corridor at-grade station conceptual rendering shared by Metro today

Today, Metro wrapped up a series of community meetings on its plan to extend Metro E Line light rail eastward. There was no big news revealed regarding the Metro Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 project. The anticipated schedule has the Eastside extension opening to the public in about a decade.

Map of Metro Eastside Transit Corridor project - E Line extension to Montebello and Whittier

The overall Eastside project will extend approximately nine miles, mainly on Washington Boulevard. The extension will run southeast, from the current East L.A. E Line terminus through the cities of Commerce, Montebello, Pico Rivera, and Santa Fe Springs to a terminus in southeast Whittier. (An earlier alternative, along the 60 Freeway, was eliminated in 2020.)

In 2022, facing escalating costs, Metro decided to split the project into two phases [staff report]. The current 5-mile "initial operating segment" will end at the intersection of Washington and Greenwood Avenue in the city of Montebello. That first section will include a 3-mile tunnel (in East L.A. and the city of Commerce), a mile of aerial rail (in Commerce), and a mile of surface rail on Washington in the city of Montebello.

Early on, Metro had intended to fund the project using local and state funding, so the initial environmental approvals were done under state law (CEQA - the California Environmental Quality Act). When the cost of the initial 5-mile phase came in at roughly $8 billion, Metro decided to also seek federal funding. Under federal law (NEPA - the National Environmental Protection Act), the project needs additional environmental clearance for federal funds.

Metro's schedule for Eastside Transit Corridor federal environmental approval

A lot of the Eastside project work this year will be focused on NEPA clearance. Metro plans to release its federal environmental assessment this summer, which would be approved by early 2026.

In addition to environmental clearance, Metro continues to advance design and engineering, and continues to gather data on current conditions, via soil sampling and utility potholing.

If all goes well, Metro will secure additional federal and/or state funding, with major construction getting underway around 2029. That would mean that the initial extension to Montebello would open to the public circa 2035-37.

Find additional Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 information at Metro's project page.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week in Livable Streets

Metro Eastside A Line extension meeting, Merced Greenway ride, Metro budget meeting, and more.

February 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

February 3, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Open Streets

CicLAvia Announces Eight Events in 2025

Plus ActiveSGV announces a new open streets format debuting in June 2025 with Mission at Twilight

January 31, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

January 31, 2025
See all posts