Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:18 AM PST on January 27, 2025

Verdugo Wash Greenway rendering – via city of Glendale

  • First Rains Arrive, Help Douse Fires, Some Issues (LAT)
    • Parts of PCH, Other Roads Closed Due To Mudslides (Daily Breeze, KCAL)
    • Rains Temporarily Floods Clogged Part of 101 In DTLA (KTLA, KABC)
    • Snow/Ice Shut Down 5 Freeway Grapevine (KTLA)
  • Metro Resumes Fare Collection Today After Fire Pause (KTLA, Pasadena Now)
  • Tenant Advocates Push For Post-Fire Protections (Public Press)
  • Adam Conover Explains L.A. Fires (YouTube)
  • Glendale Delays Verdugo Wash Greenway Planning (News-Press)
  • USC Research Maps Diesel Air Impacts To Neighborhoods (LAist)
  • Driver Injured Crashing Into Metro E Line Train Near Expo Park (KNX)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill NoHo Pedestrian (Daily News, KCAL)
    • Palmdale Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Authorities Identify Victim Killed In Echo Park Crash (KCAL)
    • Person Killed in Freeway Crash In Lake Elsinore (KCAL)
    • Costa Mesa DUI Driver Arrested After Deadly Crash (KCAL)
    • Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Valencia Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Menifee Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Bicyclist (KCAL)
    • DUI Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Five Vehicles (SC Signal)
    • Driver Takes Out Light Pole On Santa Monica Blvd (WeHo Times)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

