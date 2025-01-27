Monday’s Headlines

- First Rains Arrive, Help Douse Fires, Some Issues (LAT)
- Parts of PCH, Other Roads Closed Due To Mudslides (Daily Breeze, KCAL)
- Rains Temporarily Floods Clogged Part of 101 In DTLA (KTLA, KABC)
- Snow/Ice Shut Down 5 Freeway Grapevine (KTLA)
- Metro Resumes Fare Collection Today After Fire Pause (KTLA, Pasadena Now)
- Tenant Advocates Push For Post-Fire Protections (Public Press)
- Adam Conover Explains L.A. Fires (YouTube)
- Glendale Delays Verdugo Wash Greenway Planning (News-Press)
- USC Research Maps Diesel Air Impacts To Neighborhoods (LAist)
- Driver Injured Crashing Into Metro E Line Train Near Expo Park (KNX)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill NoHo Pedestrian (Daily News, KCAL)
- Palmdale Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Authorities Identify Victim Killed In Echo Park Crash (KCAL)
- Person Killed in Freeway Crash In Lake Elsinore (KCAL)
- Costa Mesa DUI Driver Arrested After Deadly Crash (KCAL)
- Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Valencia Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Menifee Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Bicyclist (KCAL)
- DUI Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Five Vehicles (SC Signal)
- Driver Takes Out Light Pole On Santa Monica Blvd (WeHo Times)
