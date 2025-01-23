Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

8:58 AM PST on January 23, 2025

Hughes Fire screengrab via KTLA

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Board Approves Wildfire Response Initiative, Including Free Rides for Fire Victims

Metro is providing free rides for people displaced by recent fires. Fare collection is set to resume next Monday January 27

January 23, 2025
SGV

West Valley Connector BRT to Connect to Inland Empire to Pomona

The bus rapid transit service will connect Pomona to Las Vegas via future high speed rail.

January 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

January 21, 2025
