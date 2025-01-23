Thursday’s Headlines

- Another Big Wildfire: Hughes Fire, North L.A. County (LAT, LAist, KTLA, SC Signal, SCVNews, KHTS, KCAL)
- Red Flag Warnings Continue Until Friday (LAT, KTLA)
- Rain In Forecast For This Weekend (KTLA)
- UCLA Study: Rebuild Should Improve Grid Safety and Sustainability (NextCity)
- Torched Does A Deep Dive On Air Quality
- Feds OK Letter of No Prejudice For Metro SE Gateway Line (Downey Patriot)
- County Approves Additional $1.5M For Florence-Firestone Linear Park (Urbanize)
- Driver Flees On Foot After Crashing Into Metro A Line Train In LB (LB Post)
- Port of LB Opens Electric Truck Charging Facility (Daily Breeze)
- Cypress Park River Confluence Remains Incomplete (Eastsider)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills LB Cyclist (Watchdog, Biking in L.A., KCAL)
- Deadly Crash Brings SaMo Vision Zero Shortfalls Into Focus (SM Next)
