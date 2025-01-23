Metro Board Approves Wildfire Response Initiative, Including Free Rides for Fire Victims

Metro's board of directors approved a motion to marshal agency resources in support of victims of major ongoing wildfires. The motion, introduced last week by Board Chair and County Supervisor Janice Hahn, includes several aspects.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for Los Angeles County and we are putting Metro resources to work as we respond to these wildfires, support survivors, and plan for recovery,” Supervisor Janice Hahn noted in a press statement. “As residents who lost their homes try to rebuild their lives over the next few months, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether they can afford to take the train or bus."

The most immediate result of the motion is to immediately expand the criteria for Metro's reduced fare (LIFE) program in order to provide free transit rides for fire victims. LIFE riders get unlimited free rides for the first three months, then 20 ongoing free rides each month. The expanded program eligibility is in effect now, and will last at least six months.

Metro already temporarily suspended fare collection, in part due to wind/fire related power outages that impacted fare loading on TAP cards. The agency is planning to resume fare collection systemwide next week on Monday, January 27. Metro is proactively deploying outreach teams to various places that provide support to fire victims, signing people up for LIFE program free rides.

The motion further directs Metro to identify other ways to support fire recovery efforts, including supporting Metro employees. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins announced this morning that over 72 workers have been directly impacted by recent fires, with 20 who "lost everything."

Metro fires response slide - via today's CEO report

Though the motion - and significant early Metro wildfire response efforts that preceded it - is much needed, it may not go far enough. It already looks like Metro will need to address at least two additional issues mentioned in this morning's meeting: