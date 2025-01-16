Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:45 AM PST on January 16, 2025

Preliminary list shows Eaton and Palisades fires among most destructive CA fires. Image via xtown.la

  • Fire News
  • Torrance Police Shot and Killed Man With Screwdriver (Daily Breeze)
  • Amtrak Surfliner Adding Three More Daily L.A.-San Diego Trips (KTLA)
  • Delayed Long Beach Lagoon Project Expected to Finish in 2025 (Longbeachize)
  • Carnage: Three People Killed In Valinda DUI Car Crash (SGV Tribune)

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Connect 132: A Fond Farewell to Melanie Curry

This week’s SGV Connect Podcast features the entire Streetsblog in California team saying goodbye to the Streetsblog California editor, Melanie Curry, as she heads into retirement.

January 16, 2025
Metro

Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening L.A. Freeways, Sabotaging the Climate, Fanning the Flames

Climate disruption is here. Right now. It's past time that Southern California transportation heavyweights - Metro and Caltrans - stop making the situation worse

January 16, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry Signs Off

Pat me on the head and shoo me out the door, there's work to be done

January 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

January 15, 2025
