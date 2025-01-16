Thursday’s Headlines

- Fire News
- Eaton, Palisades Nearing Containment (KCAL)
- Black Residents Look To Rebuild After Eaton Fire (AfroLA, Sentinel, Newsone)
- So Far 25 People Known Killed By Fires (LAist)
- Recent Fires By the Numbers (XtownLA)
- Mutual Aid Groups Rally (BH Beat)
- Fire Ravaged Beloved Parks and Trails (Public Press)
- Cooler Temperatures For Now (KCAL)
- Off-the-Charts Dryness Means Future Risk Still High (LAT, SMDP)
- Torrance Police Shot and Killed Man With Screwdriver (Daily Breeze)
- Amtrak Surfliner Adding Three More Daily L.A.-San Diego Trips (KTLA)
- Delayed Long Beach Lagoon Project Expected to Finish in 2025 (Longbeachize)
- Carnage: Three People Killed In Valinda DUI Car Crash (SGV Tribune)
- Motorcyclist Killed In Torrance Crash (2UrbanGirls)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA