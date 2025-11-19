Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Vermont Ave. rail, 710 Freeway stub, LAX, Long Beach, SB79, Studio City, Boyle Hts, car-nage, rain, and more

9:29 AM PST on November 19, 2025

Screengrab of Nick Andert Vermont rail explainer

  • Tactics Labor and Businesses Are Using Against ICE (Public Press)
  • Hour-Long Nick Andert YouTube Explains Future Vermont Rail
  • CalSTA Chief Omishakin Supports Pasadena 710 Plans (Pasadena Now)
  • Dispute Delaying LAX People Mover Opening (LAist)
  • County Approves Portion Of SGV Bus Lanes Route (Colorado Blvd)
  • Long Beach To Prosecute People Promoting Illegal Racing (LB Post)
  • L.A. Looks to Delay CA SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing (Urbanize)
  • Neighbors Oppose Metro BRT Balboa Station Park-and-Ride Use For Vehicle Impound (KTLA)
  • Neighbors Oppose Affordable Housing In Studio City (KCAL)
  • L.A. Surveying Boyle Hts Residents For Transpo Plan (BH Beat)
  • WeHo Council Remembers Traffic Victims (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: One Dead In Head-On Van Nuys Car Crash (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Dana Point Student Walking to School (LAT, KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
    • Two Fullerton Drivers Hit and Kill One Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Two Hospitalized In South L.A. Truck vs. Building Crash (NBC4)
    • Parents Sue Drunk Driver Who Killed Athlete (LAT)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into Power Pole (KABC)
  • More Rain This Week (LAT)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Pomona North Metro Station to get Protected Bike Connection

The two-way cycle track will run a little under two miles, and also link with bike facilities in Claremont.

November 19, 2025
bike lanes

L.A. City Fiscal Year 24-25 Bikeway Mileage Buoyed by Completed Paths

This year L.A. City added 35.6 lane-miles of new or improved bike facilities - about half of that was new bike/walk paths

November 18, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

The War on Cars, Burbank-Chandler bike path, Long Beach backbone bikeway, Metro meetings, CicLAvia Things get Stranger, and more.

November 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, Orange Avenue Long Beach, Burbank, Measure HLA, Melrose CicLAvia, LAPD, Jesse Marquez, La Cañada, car-nage, and more

November 17, 2025
LADOT

Friday Round-Up: Pico Blvd., Koreatown Circle, and SGV E-Bikes

LADOT installs pedestrian safety upgrades at deadly Ktown intersection. Apply for SGV e-bike vouchers by Monday. LADOT plans major safety upgrades on Pico Boulevard.

November 14, 2025
