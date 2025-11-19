Wednesday’s Headlines

- Tactics Labor and Businesses Are Using Against ICE (Public Press)
- Hour-Long Nick Andert YouTube Explains Future Vermont Rail
- CalSTA Chief Omishakin Supports Pasadena 710 Plans (Pasadena Now)
- Dispute Delaying LAX People Mover Opening (LAist)
- County Approves Portion Of SGV Bus Lanes Route (Colorado Blvd)
- Long Beach To Prosecute People Promoting Illegal Racing (LB Post)
- L.A. Looks to Delay CA SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing (Urbanize)
- Neighbors Oppose Metro BRT Balboa Station Park-and-Ride Use For Vehicle Impound (KTLA)
- Neighbors Oppose Affordable Housing In Studio City (KCAL)
- L.A. Surveying Boyle Hts Residents For Transpo Plan (BH Beat)
- WeHo Council Remembers Traffic Victims (WeHo Times)
- Carnage: One Dead In Head-On Van Nuys Car Crash (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL)
- More Rain This Week (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA