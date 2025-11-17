Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

The War on Cars, Burbank-Chandler bike path, Long Beach backbone bikeway, Metro meetings, CicLAvia Things get Stranger, and more.

4:49 PM PST on November 17, 2025

Another skirmish in The War on Cars tonight at 7:30 p.m.

  • Monday 11/17 - Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Streets for All will host The War on Cars podcasters Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon - on their book tour for Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves from the Tyranny of the Automobile. Event details at SFA event page.
  • Tuesday 11/18 - The Burbank City Council is considering approving extending the Burbank-Chandler bike/walk path eastward. Strong Towns Burbank is encouraging folks to send emails and to attend the 5 p.m. meeting to support the project while suggesting minor improvements to the city proposal. Details at Strong Towns Burbank webpage and action alert.
  • Wednesday 11/19 - The city of Long Beach has long planned a backbone bikeway on Orange Avenue, but recently City Councilmember Megan Kerr came out in favor of a portion of Orange bikeway being unprotected bike lanes instead of protected ones. Car-Lite Long Beach is encouraging the public to show up to the LB Mobility, Ports, and Infrastructure Committee meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at LB City Hall council chambers. Details at Car-Lite L.B. alert.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 11/19 and 11/20 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of the December 4 full board meeting. Find agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
Stranger Things themed CicLAvia on Melrose this Sunday
  • Sunday 11/23 - CicLAvia returns to Melrose Avenue with a Stranger Things themed event; the official full title is Netflix x CicLAvia - Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride! This open streets event is fun, family-friendly, and free. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on temporarily car-free streets, bike/walk/skate/etc. as much or as little as you like. The route is very easily accessed via Metro rail. Take the Metro B Line subway to the Vermont/Santa Monica Boulevard Station, follow the signs toward the L.A. City College end of the station. Bike or walk east three blocks on Willow Brook Avenue, then turn leftt/south three blocks on Heliotrope Drive. Full event details
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

