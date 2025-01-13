Skip to Content

Monday's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:21 AM PST on January 13, 2025

This morning’s CalFire active fires map

  • Ongoing Fire Headlines:
    • Detailed Information On Active Fires (CalFire) and Recovery Resources (L.A. County)
    • Winds Mean Potential For Explosive Fires This Week (LAT, LAist, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Fires Death Toll at 25, Expected to Grow (LAT, KABC)
    • Eaton Fire Devastated Diverse Altadena (LAT)
    • How Two Words From Climate Activist Saved Hundreds (Local News Pasadena)
    • The Palisades Fire and the Future of Santa Monica (SM Next)
    • Rent Price Gouging Widespread (LAist)
    • Fires Delay Annual Homeless Count (LAist)
    • Free Rides Continue On Metro (LAT, Daily Breeze, Pasadena Now)
    • 'Countless' GoFundMe Campaigns for Fire Victims (Daily News)
  • Metro Studying Options for 605/5/10/60/105 Freeway Expansion (@numble Blusky)
  • Pasadena Transit Overhaul Draft to be Discussed This Week (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. City Council No Longer Taking Public Comment By Phone (LAT)
  • 17-Story 302-Unit DTLA Affordable Housing Nearing Completion (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

