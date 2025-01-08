West Covina Introduces Free, On-Demand MicroTransit Pilot

West Covina has rolled out an on-demand microtransit service, and it’s free for the time being.

Go West Covina is a public ride-hail for anyone to use within the city. It is meant to supplement the Go West Shuttle service (scroll down a bit) and provide first-last mile connections to Metrolink stations in Baldwin Park and Covina.

The pilot was funded with $659,000 from Metro’s Visionary Seed Fund program.

Go West Covina provides service “corner to corner” rather than “door to door,” meaning riders will likely have to do a bit of walking to their ride. Drivers will be deployed to pick up multiple riders headed in the same direction, using pre-audited “virtual bus stops” within the service zone (safe for boarding / disembarking) to save time and costs.

The service area map for Go West Covina with points of interest marked on the legend.

Mobility impaired riders should note that they can receive direct pickups at their specific locations by choosing a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle in the app.

The service is provided by Via. Spokesperson Sara-Jessica Dilks told SBLA, “The primary goal of Go West Covina is to expand transit access and ridership by providing coverage in areas where existing fixed-route buses cannot reach.”

However, the Go West Covina app will also steer riders to fixed-route buses if they’re a better option to complete their trip. If a user finds no ride is available, they’re encouraged to try the app again momentarily.

The app is available in English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Tagalog. Service hours are 7am to 7pm.

Go West Covina soft-launched on November 18. Ridership numbers will be reported later this year.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!