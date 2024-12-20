Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:32 AM PST on December 20, 2024

Take the Metro A Line to get to the Rose Parade. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • New CA Daylighting Law Improves Safety By Ending Parking At Intersections (LAT)
  • More On K Line North Extension Benefits Report (WeHo Times)
  • Peace Ambassadors and Cleaning Teams To Improve MacArthur Park (Spectrum)
  • How To Take The Train To the Rose Parade (KTLA)
  • Metro D Line Construction On Holiday Hiatus (Beverly Press)
  • Malibu Says It Will Prioritize Safety Over Access On PCH (SM Mirror)
  • Escalators Could Connect People To Dodgers Stadium (Eastsider)
  • Citadel Parking Disputes Erupts Into Brawl (KTLA)
  • 7-Story 16-Unit Housing Planned By NoHo Station (Urbanize)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off next week, returning Monday December 30

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

New Metro Subway Railcars Started Service Today

Streetsblog got a special preview ride today. Have you ridden Metro's new "HR4000" heavy rail cars yet?

December 21, 2024
Metro

Metro Closes Out Last Round of Outreach on Underwhelming Vermont BRT Proposal

To truly improve conditions on Vermont, much more must be done

December 20, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Safety

Cemeteries Push to Bury Forest Lawn Drive Safety Improvements

Forest Lawn and Mount Sinai reps call scaled-back city street improvements a "bad plan" and "permanent traffic disaster"

December 20, 2024
Streetsblog

With the City Failing on Vision Zero, Streetsblog Looks at One of the Lead Implementing Agencies: LAPD

December 19, 2024
See all posts