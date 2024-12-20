Friday’s Headlines

- New CA Daylighting Law Improves Safety By Ending Parking At Intersections (LAT)
- More On K Line North Extension Benefits Report (WeHo Times)
- Peace Ambassadors and Cleaning Teams To Improve MacArthur Park (Spectrum)
- How To Take The Train To the Rose Parade (KTLA)
- Metro D Line Construction On Holiday Hiatus (Beverly Press)
- Malibu Says It Will Prioritize Safety Over Access On PCH (SM Mirror)
- Escalators Could Connect People To Dodgers Stadium (Eastsider)
- Citadel Parking Disputes Erupts Into Brawl (KTLA)
- 7-Story 16-Unit Housing Planned By NoHo Station (Urbanize)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off next week, returning Monday December 30
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA