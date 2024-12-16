Monday’s Headlines

- Big Blue Bus Posts Big Ridership Gains (SM Next, SMDP)
- Forest Lawn Drive Safety Project At Neighborhood Council Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)
- LAT Runs Down Possible Bass Appointments For Metro Board
- Video Of Palmdale-L.A. High-Speed Rail Alignment (CAHSRA YouTube)
- Man Arrested For Shooting Ex-Girlfriend, A Metro Bus Driver On Break (LAT)
- Metrolink Contracts Alstrom For Operations (Trains.com)
- More On Glendale Council Voting To Remove Brand Safe St Project (News-Press)
- Envisioning An LAX To West Covina Metro Rail Line (Nick Andert YouTube)
- Carnage: Person Killed In South L.A. Car Crash (KTLA)
- Two Killed In West Covina Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian Who Fell In Long Beach Crosswalk (Watchdog, LB Post)
- Video Released Of Hit-and-Run Driver Killing Sylmar Pedestrian (KTLA, KCAL)
- Driver Injured Crashing Into Pacoima Wash Channel In Two Car Crash (KCAL)
- Injuries In Fiery Castaic Freeway Crash (KHTS)
- Driver Crashes Into Redland Gym, Stops In Pool (KABC)
- 48-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In Santa Monica (Urbanize)
- Regulators Fail To Curb Port Emissions, Again (LAT)
