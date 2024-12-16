Skip to Content
Special Features

Monday’s Headlines

10:16 AM PST on December 16, 2024

Big Blue Bus photo via city of Santa Monica

  • Big Blue Bus Posts Big Ridership Gains (SM Next, SMDP)
  • Forest Lawn Drive Safety Project At Neighborhood Council Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)
  • LAT Runs Down Possible Bass Appointments For Metro Board
  • Video Of Palmdale-L.A. High-Speed Rail Alignment (CAHSRA YouTube)
  • Man Arrested For Shooting Ex-Girlfriend, A Metro Bus Driver On Break (LAT)
  • Metrolink Contracts Alstrom For Operations (Trains.com)
  • More On Glendale Council Voting To Remove Brand Safe St Project (News-Press)
  • Envisioning An LAX To West Covina Metro Rail Line (Nick Andert YouTube)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In South L.A. Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Two Killed In West Covina Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian Who Fell In Long Beach Crosswalk (Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Video Released Of Hit-and-Run Driver Killing Sylmar Pedestrian (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Driver Injured Crashing Into Pacoima Wash Channel In Two Car Crash (KCAL)
    • Injuries In Fiery Castaic Freeway Crash (KHTS)
    • Driver Crashes Into Redland Gym, Stops In Pool (KABC)
  • 48-Unit Affordable Housing Planned In Santa Monica (Urbanize)
  • Regulators Fail To Curb Port Emissions, Again (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

