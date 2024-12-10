La Verne Pedestrian Bridge Will Connect Metro A Line, Metrolink, and Fairplex



As construction of Metro's A Line light rail extension through the San Gabriel Valley foothills nears completion (01/03/25), SBLA looks forward to an accessory project coming a bit further down the timeline: the La Verne Regional Multimodal Bridge.

An aerial rendering of the La Verne Regional Multimodal Bridge. Note the large, clear cube in various renderings represents future transit oriented development.

The project is a partnership between the city of La Verne and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG). The bridge will be 32 feet high, 1,500 feet long, and 12 feet wide, situated over Arrow Highway between Fairplex Drive and White Avenue.

It will begin beside the La Verne A Line Station on the north side of Arrow, extending southeast to the Fairplex Metrolink Station. The structure will culminate in a spiral ramp (see top photo) beside the site of future transit oriented development on Los Angeles County's Fairplex property.

Currently, the Fairplex Metrolink stop only operates during the L.A. County Fair. The Fair draws about 750,000 attendees annually, but the Fairplex hosts hundreds of exhibitions year-round. Connecting the much more frequent service Metro light rail line to the Fairplex is a winning idea, especially if you've ever waited an hour in the car line to park at a packed event.

Currently, crossing the roadway here is a busy proposition, between six lanes of the commuter arterial Arrow Highway and train traffic as well. This project will remove that at grade crossing, as well as a portion of the sidewalk on the north side of Arrow.

Arrow Highway facing west beside the Metrolink crossing by the Fairplex Station.

Arrow Highway facing east beside the site of the La Verne Metro A Line Station under construction. Note Google street view only had this point photographed up to November 2023.

Construction is set to begin ahead of the La Verne A Line Station opening in 2025, in tandem with local First/Last Mile improvements around Old Town La Verne and the University of La Verne on E Street and Second Street.

A rendering of the northerly entrance to the La Verne Regional Multimodal Bridge, beside the La Verne A Line Metro Station.

COG officials say that the bridge will have a long and gentle grade for users of all abilities, and will be lit with energy-efficient LED’s. La Verne City Manager Ken Domer tells SBLA that the city is “greatly appreciative of this partnership with the SGVCOG and looks forward to the completion of the project as a benefit to future mobility of visitors and residents in an enhanced and safe manner.”

Per the SGVCOG, the project is funded through a variety of sources including Measure M Subregional Program funds, local Prop C funds, local EIFD funds, a federal earmark secured by Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, and $16 million of SCAG-directed federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program funds.

