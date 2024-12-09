Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
CicLAvia

CicLAvia in the West San Fernando Valley – Open Thread

Yesterday's CicLAvia took place on five miles of Sherman Way through the West San Fernando Valley communities of Canoga Park, Reseda, and Winnetka

12:47 PM PST on December 9, 2024

CicLAvia on Sherman Way. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, Southern California's popular open streets event CicLAvia took place on five miles of Sherman Way through the West San Fernando Valley communities of Canoga Park, Reseda, and Winnetka. The route was similar to earlier events in 2023 and 2019.

Tens of thousands of people showed up to bike, walk, skate, scooter, and roll in the car-free streets - though the event did not appear to be quite as crowded as more transit-accessible central L.A. City routes. (Streetsblog may have missed some larger crowds by dropping by in the morning, which tends to be less crowded than the afternoon.) Participants flocked to activity hubs and restaurants along the route.

L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield at yesterday's CicLAvia

One noteworthy participant Streetsblog did encounter was L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who was out cycling with his son. Blumenfield has been responsible for several worthwhile West Valley bike facilities, including on Reseda Boulevard, Winnetka Avenue, and the L.A. River.

Enjoy the event photos below. Use the comments to share your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia - The Valley.

CicLAvia yesterday in Canoga Park
Lit Riderz bicycle club at yesterday's event
Tacos y Mariscos Don Chuy - located along the route at 22207 Sherman Way - set up a tent and grilling station serving CicLAvia participants
CicLAvia on Sherman Way
Pedestrians and cyclists enjoying CicLAvia
Riders enjoying the massive Christmas decorations along Sherman Way, near Winnetka Avenue
CicLAvia riders crossing the Metro G Line busway
Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Glendale Brand Boulevard project, L.A. Capital Plan, Metro Vermont Transit Corridor, and more

December 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

December 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

December 6, 2024
See all posts