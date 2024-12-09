CicLAvia in the West San Fernando Valley – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, Southern California's popular open streets event CicLAvia took place on five miles of Sherman Way through the West San Fernando Valley communities of Canoga Park, Reseda, and Winnetka. The route was similar to earlier events in 2023 and 2019.

Tens of thousands of people showed up to bike, walk, skate, scooter, and roll in the car-free streets - though the event did not appear to be quite as crowded as more transit-accessible central L.A. City routes. (Streetsblog may have missed some larger crowds by dropping by in the morning, which tends to be less crowded than the afternoon.) Participants flocked to activity hubs and restaurants along the route.

L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield at yesterday's CicLAvia

One noteworthy participant Streetsblog did encounter was L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who was out cycling with his son. Blumenfield has been responsible for several worthwhile West Valley bike facilities, including on Reseda Boulevard, Winnetka Avenue, and the L.A. River.

Enjoy the event photos below. Use the comments to share your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia - The Valley.

CicLAvia yesterday in Canoga Park

Lit Riderz bicycle club at yesterday's event

Tacos y Mariscos Don Chuy - located along the route at 22207 Sherman Way - set up a tent and grilling station serving CicLAvia participants

CicLAvia on Sherman Way

Pedestrians and cyclists enjoying CicLAvia

Riders enjoying the massive Christmas decorations along Sherman Way, near Winnetka Avenue