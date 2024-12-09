CicLAvia in the West San Fernando Valley – Open Thread

Yesterday, Southern California's popular open streets event CicLAvia took place on five miles of Sherman Way through the West San Fernando Valley communities of Canoga Park, Reseda, and Winnetka. The route was similar to earlier events in 2023 and 2019.
Tens of thousands of people showed up to bike, walk, skate, scooter, and roll in the car-free streets - though the event did not appear to be quite as crowded as more transit-accessible central L.A. City routes. (Streetsblog may have missed some larger crowds by dropping by in the morning, which tends to be less crowded than the afternoon.) Participants flocked to activity hubs and restaurants along the route.
One noteworthy participant Streetsblog did encounter was L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who was out cycling with his son. Blumenfield has been responsible for several worthwhile West Valley bike facilities, including on Reseda Boulevard, Winnetka Avenue, and the L.A. River.
Enjoy the event photos below. Use the comments to share your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia - The Valley.