Check out Metro's brand new railcars!

In 2019, Metro shared early images of its HR4000 heavy rail subway cars. Since Metro first started taking delivery of the new railcars in the summer of 2023, they have occasionally shared photos online. Today was the first time SBLA spotted actual test trains making their way through Metro stations.

Metro HR4000 test train today

HR4000 interior - note the side-facing seating means a wider center area, including more room for standing riders

The Metro HR4000 features "open gangways" - open doors between railcars to allow riders to spread to different parts of the train

The end of a HR4000 test train at Wilshire/Western Station. This is the current terminus of the Metro D Line. Starting in 2025, the D Line will extend four additional miles westward - underneath Wilshire Boulevard all the way to La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

HR4000 train departing on the left, across from current subway cars on the right

Metro purchased new subway cars to support the D (former Purple) Line subway extensions westward, the first segment of which is expected to open in 2025.