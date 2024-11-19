Tuesday’s Headlines

- LAT Editorial Critical Of City Spending On Liability, Not Fixing Underlying Infrastructure
- Today Council To Vote On Sanctuary City Ordinance (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
- Metro Taking Input on 14 Freeway Expansion (SC Signal)
- More on UCLA $10M Grant For Electric Buses
- Ex-Boyfriend - Who Shot Metro Driver - Remains At Large (KTLA)
- Urbanize Profiles Los Lirios Affordable Housing At Soto Station
- Fire Destroys Homeless Encampment Under 170 Freeway In Sun Valley (KTLA)
- Carnage: Fatal Crash In Acton (SC Signal)
- MAGA Influencer, in Coma, Facing Murder Charge in Fatal Fountain Ave Crash (WeHo Times), Victim's Family Speaks Out (KNBC)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian Trying To Cross 74 Freeway In Homeland (KCAL)
- Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Flee After Injuring Menifee Pedestrian (KCAL)
- Endangered Bird Shows Possibilities For L.A. River Restoration (Smithsonian)
- Mass Deportations Would Decimate CA Economy (Capital & Main)
