Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:17 AM PST on November 19, 2024

Los Angeles River at Taylor Yard. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • LAT Editorial Critical Of City Spending On Liability, Not Fixing Underlying Infrastructure
  • Today Council To Vote On Sanctuary City Ordinance (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
  • Metro Taking Input on 14 Freeway Expansion (SC Signal)
  • More on UCLA $10M Grant For Electric Buses
  • Ex-Boyfriend - Who Shot Metro Driver - Remains At Large (KTLA)
  • Urbanize Profiles Los Lirios Affordable Housing At Soto Station
  • Fire Destroys Homeless Encampment Under 170 Freeway In Sun Valley (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Fatal Crash In Acton (SC Signal)
    • MAGA Influencer, in Coma, Facing Murder Charge in Fatal Fountain Ave Crash (WeHo Times), Victim's Family Speaks Out (KNBC)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian Trying To Cross 74 Freeway In Homeland (KCAL)
    • Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Flee After Injuring Menifee Pedestrian (KCAL)
  • Endangered Bird Shows Possibilities For L.A. River Restoration (Smithsonian)
  • Mass Deportations Would Decimate CA Economy (Capital & Main)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

