This Week In Livable Streets

- Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for up to three remaining weekends (11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last though Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. Metro will provide a free shuttle bus running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual. Details at The Source