This Week In Livable Streets

- Tuesday 11/5 - Tomorrow is Election Day. Streetsblog does not endorse candidates, but here's some guidance for readers who haven't voted already:
- Streetsblog L.A. has just one endorsement this election: Yes on Measure A, the half-cent sales tax to address the homelessness crisis.
- See SBLA coverage of L.A. City Council District 14 candidates debate, West Hollywood bike lane politics, and countywide Measures A and G.
- Election Day rides are free on many transit systems: Metro, Foothill Transit, Big Blue Bus, Pasadena Transit, Culver City Bus, LADOT, and others.
- Find extensive election reporting at L.A. Public Press (including their guide to voter guides), LAist (including their guide to voter guides), or other outlets.
- Consider consulting recommendations from organizations you feel aligned with. A few you might be interested in: ActiveSGV, Afro L.A., L.A. Community Action Network (LA-CAN), L.A. County Democratic Party, L.A. County Federation of Labor, L.A. County Republican Party, L.A. Forward, League of Women Voters - CA, Nick Andert's Transit Voter Guide, Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE), Streets for All, or check other community groups you feel affinity with.
- Interested in transportation ballot measures all over? Check SBCA and SBUSA coverage.
- Wednesday 11/6 - Metro will host a noon virtual D (Purple) Line Construction Update for segments 1 and 2, focused on construction updates for Beverly Hills. Details at Metro event page.
- Starting Thursday 11/7 - Metro will host two community update meetings for its East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project, including construction updates and more. The first meeting is virtual via Zoom, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday 11/7. The second meeting is in-person from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday 11/12 at the Alicia Broadous-Duncan Multipurpose Senior Center at 11300 Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire equipment. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
- Ongoing weekends Friday-Sunday - Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for up to three remaining weekends (11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last though Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. Metro will provide a free shuttle bus running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual. Details at The Source.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org