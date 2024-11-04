Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

11:54 AM PST on November 4, 2024

Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day - guidance below. Also this week: Metro construction and service alerts.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Culver City

Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Farragut Walkway Revamp

The ~200 foot long walkway - also used by cyclists - connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown Culver City

November 4, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

November 4, 2024
Metro

Metro Rider Updates: C/K Lines, Bus Lane Cameras, TAP-to-Exit, and Cell Service

Cameras on Metro buses are now enforcing bus lanes! Metro K Line Aviation/Century Station opens this Sunday, with changed C and K Line operations. TAP-to-exit and cell phone reception are expanding.

November 2, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

November 1, 2024
