Foothill Transit Granted Near $17M for Hydrogen Buses and New Route

Over the next year or so, Foothill Transit will be able to buy 30 new hydrogen fuel cell buses. Foothill will also introduce the new Line 295 – linking the future San Dimas Metro A Line station with Mt. San Antonio College and Cal Poly Pomona. And that's not all, Foothill will also enhance traffic signal priority at 133 intersections for Lines 187 and 188.

The dark blue-purple line in the south of the project area around Walnut and San Dimas is the new route, Line 295.

All these transit improvements are funded via a $16.89 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency via its Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (CalSTA and TIRCP respectively) announced last week.

Foothill Transit already has the nation’s largest hydrogen bus fleet (33), having previously been on the leading edge of electric bus use. Hydrogen Fuel Cells have been coming into favor for the transit provider not only because of their zero-emission status, but also their long distance capacity, quick refuel time, and low noise level. Foothill expects to have received 19 of its 30 new buses by January 2026

This investment falls in line with the state’s goals to reduce vehicle miles traveled, alleviate congestion, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Doran Barnes, cheered the grant and the coming purchases and enhancements in a press release. “Enhanced connectivity, efficiency, and accessibility makes a greener, happier, and more prosperous future for Southern California." Barnes said.



Foothill Transit is also waiting to sign an agreement for a $62 million grant from the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), which would increase the bus service's hydrogen fleet to a total of 190 coaches and fund a new fueling station at its Arcadia yard.



Streetsblog's San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. "Foothill Transit. Going Good Places."