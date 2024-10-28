Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

5:50 PM PDT on October 28, 2024

Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for young people on foot

Public Safety Cmte weighs a new LAPD Chief appointment, Council finalizes the Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance, the Metro board meets, and we wish you a safe week of Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations!

  • Tuesday 10/29: The updating of the Cornfield-Arroyo Seco Specific Plan continues apace. On Tuesday's City Council agenda: certification of the EIR and zoning plan amendments and the preparation of ordinances incorporating these changes into the Plan. See more about the proposed changes in Urbanize's coverage from last year. See item 5 on Tuesday's Council agenda. Meeting begins at 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday 10/29 - The Public Safety Committee is meeting to deliberate on the appointment of Jim McDonnell to head up the LAPD. The choice of McDonnell has stirred some concern: he granted immigration agents access to the jails back in 2015 and subsequently opposed the "sanctuary state" bill in 2017. Advocates are rallying at City Hall 1:30 p.m. to voice their concerns. The meeting itself begins at 2:30 p.m. Find the special agenda and ways to attend/listen in here. Please note: public comment must be made in person for this meeting.
  • Wednesday 10/30 - City Council will be voting to finalize the Tenant Anti-Harassment Ordinance (see agenda item 26). The initial law, passed in 2021, did not go far enough to protect tenants or deter landlords from abusing them: despite over 13,000 complaints having been filed, just four cases resulted in (pending) fines. The current amendments to the ordinance significantly bolster protections, but some advocates say they still don't go far enough. See ACCE's toolkit here and join them for an 9:00 a.m. rally at City Hall. See the agenda for more on how to attend the 10:00 a.m. meeting and provide public comment.
  • Wednesday 10/30 - Metro will host a groundbreaking event for advance utility relocation for the Southeast Gateway Line light rail. The festivities take place from 2-3 p.m. at 18644 Alburtis Avenue in the city of Artesia. Details at Los Cerritos News.
  • Wednesday 10/30 - The L.A. City Bureau of Engineering will host a community meeting on its Los Angeles River path/greenway project from Vanalden Avenue to Balboa Boulevard. The in-person meeting will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Van Nuys Civic Center First Floor Conference Room, 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Details at event flier.
  • Thursday 10/31 - Starting at 10 a.m. the full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Find agenda and reports at Metro board page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

People St

Westwood’s Broxton Avenue Pedestrian Plaza is Open

Broxton Plaza is now open, with additional People St features coming in the next couple of months

October 28, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 28, 2024
Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: New Curb-Protected Bike Lanes at 26th and Broadway in Santa Monica

Bergamot area first-last mile bike/walk/bus upgrades are designed to improve access and safety for people using the Metro E Line 28th Street/Bergamot Station

October 25, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 25, 2024
See all posts