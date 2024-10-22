Tuesdays Headlines

- LAist Looks At Caltrans 710 Freeway South Pasadena Homes For Sale
- @numble Shares Metro Committee Documents: A Line Montclair Extension Funding, 105 Freeway Express Lanes, Another DTLA Division 20 turnaround cost increase, Mariachi Plaza Joint Development, More K Line North Studies, Reconnecting Communities Grant Update, and Olympics Updates
- KABC Walked From Union Station To Dodgers Stadium
- Or Take Metro Stadium Express Bus Service To World Series Games (The Source)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Boyle Heights (Eastsider)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian In Willowbrook (2UrbanGirls)
- Motorcyclist Killed In Granada Hills Hit-and-Run Crash (Hometown Station)
- Driver Was Speeding, In Crash Into La Cañada Cafe and Parked Cars (Outlook)
- Driver Crashes Into Bank In Riverside (Daily Bulletin)
- Influencer Involved In Deadly Fatal Fountain Avenue Crash (WeHo Times)
- 18 Charts Show How Harmful Cars Are (SBUSA)
