Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesdays Headlines

10:08 AM PDT on October 22, 2024

Foothill Gold Line – now A Line – extensions map

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Foothill Extension

Metro Construction Committee Expected to Green Light Foothill Extension from Pomona to Montclair

October 23, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Destination Crenshaw: A Day at the Hammer Museum, Metro 605 Freeway ramp widening meeting, Metro board committees, weekend Metro A Line closures (Duarte to Azusa), Metro joint development, and more.

October 22, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
bike lanes

Planned Fountain Avenue Bike Lanes Spark Division in West Hollywood Politics

Dueling rallies last week saw bike advocates face off against anti-bike-lane advocates

October 21, 2024
Special Features

Monday’s Headlines

October 21, 2024
See all posts