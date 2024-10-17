Eyes on the Street: New San Pedro Front Street Walk/Bike Path

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The Port of L.A.'s Front Street Beautification Project walk/bike path is open for use. The $10 million Front Street project is one of many improvements transforming former industrial waterfront spaces to be more accessible and welcoming to the public.

The new Front Street path is located at the north end of the San Pedro Waterfront - base map via Google Maps

Front Street Beautification project map/renderings - via Port of L.A. waterfront projects webpage

Front Street project construction kicked off in March 2023, and is now complete. Though construction is currently underway on Front Street itself as part of a $130 million Caltrans project reconfiguring several San Pedro streets and ramps at the west end of the Vincent Thomas Bridge. That current bridge-approach project is separate from Caltrans' upcoming bridge deck replacement project.

The Front Street project features a new landscaped Gateway Plaza area at the intersection of Front and Pacific Avenue.

New plaza at Front and Pacific

Front Street shared path

The new 12-foot-wide multi-use path features landscaping and lighting. The half-mile long path extends from Regan Street to just west of Pacific Avenue.

The southeast end of the path at Regan Street - below the Vincent Thomas Bridge

From the new path, pedestrians and cyclists can continue south via the shared Harbor Boulevard Parkway Promenade.

Promenade along Harbor Boulevard, part of the San Pedro Waterfront

From the north end of the path cyclists and pedestrians can take an existing wide sidewalk path to Pacific and Channel Street. From there, unprotected bike lanes on Pacific connect into Wilmington, where the Port opened the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade earlier this year, nearby the 30-acre Wilmington Waterfront Park which opened in 2011.