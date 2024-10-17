Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Street: New San Pedro Front Street Walk/Bike Path

The half mile long landscaped multi-use path extends from Regan Street (essentially under the Vincent Thomas Bridge) to just west of Pacific Avenue

2:28 PM PDT on October 17, 2024

New bike/walk path open along Front Street. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The Port of L.A.'s Front Street Beautification Project walk/bike path is open for use. The $10 million Front Street project is one of many improvements transforming former industrial waterfront spaces to be more accessible and welcoming to the public.

The new Front Street path is located at the north end of the San Pedro Waterfront - base map via Google Maps
Front Street Beautification project map/renderings - via Port of L.A. waterfront projects webpage

Front Street project construction kicked off in March 2023, and is now complete. Though construction is currently underway on Front Street itself as part of a $130 million Caltrans project reconfiguring several San Pedro streets and ramps at the west end of the Vincent Thomas Bridge. That current bridge-approach project is separate from Caltrans' upcoming bridge deck replacement project.

The Front Street project features a new landscaped Gateway Plaza area at the intersection of Front and Pacific Avenue.

New plaza at Front and Pacific
Front Street shared path

The new 12-foot-wide multi-use path features landscaping and lighting. The half-mile long path extends from Regan Street to just west of Pacific Avenue.

The southeast end of the path at Regan Street - below the Vincent Thomas Bridge

From the new path, pedestrians and cyclists can continue south via the shared Harbor Boulevard Parkway Promenade.

Promenade along Harbor Boulevard, part of the San Pedro Waterfront

From the north end of the path cyclists and pedestrians can take an existing wide sidewalk path to Pacific and Channel Street. From there, unprotected bike lanes on Pacific connect into Wilmington, where the Port opened the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade earlier this year, nearby the 30-acre Wilmington Waterfront Park which opened in 2011.

Smooth skating on the new San Pedro waterfront multi-use path
Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 17, 2024
Kevin de León

Kevin de León’s Cynical CD14 Debate Performance Shows How Little He’s Grown

De León repeatedly accused Jurado of being a liar who lacked substantive accomplishments while taking credit for a number of projects initiated prior to his tenure.

October 16, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 129: Looking at Measures A and G

Both ballot measures need a simple majority to pass. SGV Connect will be back after the election to review what voters decided locally, regionally and across the state.

October 16, 2024
Metro

Metro Weekday Ridership Surpasses One Million

Metro ridership is at 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels, well ahead of the nationwide average of 76 percent

October 16, 2024
See all posts