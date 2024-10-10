Three Big Open Streets Events Remain This Year, Including CicLAvia This Sunday!

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Exactly fourteen years ago, on ten-ten-ten - October 10, 2010 - the city of Los Angeles hosted its very first CicLAvia, inspired by an international tradition that includes Bogotá's Ciclovía.

The tradition caught on and open streets celebrations spread throughout Southern California communities, often funded through Metro's Open Streets Grant program. 2024 has already seen several CicLAvias and other open-streets events celebrate various neighborhoods.

These open streets events are always free, fun, and family-friendly. Bike, walk, skate, jog, wheelchair, pogo-stick, or hang out as much or as little as you like. If you're completely unfamiliar with these events, check out CicLAvia's explainer page or frequently asked questions.

Sunday October 13 - Heart of L.A. CicLAvia

In early October each year, CicLAvia returns to some version of the original route, which includes downtown L.A. and various nearby neighborhoods - now called the Heart of L.A. route. It's generally the most popular CicLAvia of the year, so plan to get there early if you want to avoid crowds. Or get there late and people-watch.



It's easy getting there via Metro rail as most lines converge in downtown L.A. (bring your bike on the train for no extra charge).

2022's Hearth of L.A. CicLAvia took on the 6th Street Viaduct

This Sunday's route winds through Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights, Chinatown, and Echo Park. Attractions include Mariachi Plaza, the 6th Street Viaduct, Echo Park Lake, Chinatown's Dragon Gate, Grand Park, Evergreen Cemetery, and much more. There are lots of great places to eat along and near the route - many listed at CicLAvia's local gems page.

CicLAvia has teamed up with Netflix's Spellbound and with artist Audrey Chan for special activities along the route.

Heart of L.A. stories art by Audrey Chan

If you've never been to a CicLAvia, Heart of L.A. is the one to experience! And if you have been to CicLAvia, you'll enjoy familiar sights and probably encounter new ones.

Saturday November 9 - Beach Streets Uptown

The bike-friendly city of Long Beach hosts its own fabulous series of open streets events, called Beach Streets. A month from now, Long Beach will open two miles of streets at the northwest corner of the city - for Beach Streets Uptown. The route will showcase much of the city's Artesia Great Boulevard Project (currently under construction, nearly complete), which includes three miles of protected bike lanes, plus walk, transit, landscaping, and rainwater features.

Long Beach Beach Streets in 2022

The uptown event is easy biking distance from the Metro A Line Artesia or Del Amo Stations, and even closer to the L.A. River (LARIO Trail) bike path.

Sunday December 8 - CicLAvia the Valley

In December, CicLAvia will return to the West San Fernando Valley communities of Reseda, Winnetka and Canoga Park. The five-mile route is all on Sherman Way. Details at CicLAvia event page.