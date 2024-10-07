Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:42 AM PDT on October 7, 2024

High Desert Corridor high-speed rail bridge over Mojave River

  • Recap Of September Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
  • It's Customer Service Week At Metro (The Source)
  • Alta Previews Destination Crenshaw
  • Plans Moving Forward For High Desert High-Speed Rail (Urbanize)
  • Torched Looks Into the Cultural Side of the Olympics
  • L.A. Hasn't Added New Measure HLA Bike Lanes On Reseda Yet (SBLA Twitter)
  • Beverly Hills Plans Stricter Parking Restrictions (Beverly Press)
  • Carnage: Family Of Northridge Cyclist Killed By Hit-and-Run Drivers Speaks Out (KTLA)
    • Four People Injured In 2 Car Crash In Old Town Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
    • Four Serious Santa Monica Car Crashes Last Week (SMDP)
    • Hearing To Be Set For Pasadena Driver Who Killed Two People (Pasadena Now)
  • Glendale Students Walk And Roll To School (Glendale News Press)
  • Construction At L.A. Live Includes Closing Part Of 11th To Car Traffic (South Park)
  • Former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan Sentenced In Corruption Scheme (LAist)
  • Bass Picks Jim McDonnell As LAPD Chief (Witness L.A., LAT, LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

