Monday’s Headlines

- Recap Of September Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
- It's Customer Service Week At Metro (The Source)
- Alta Previews Destination Crenshaw
- Plans Moving Forward For High Desert High-Speed Rail (Urbanize)
- Torched Looks Into the Cultural Side of the Olympics
- L.A. Hasn't Added New Measure HLA Bike Lanes On Reseda Yet (SBLA Twitter)
- Beverly Hills Plans Stricter Parking Restrictions (Beverly Press)
- Carnage: Family Of Northridge Cyclist Killed By Hit-and-Run Drivers Speaks Out (KTLA)
- Four People Injured In 2 Car Crash In Old Town Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Four Serious Santa Monica Car Crashes Last Week (SMDP)
- Hearing To Be Set For Pasadena Driver Who Killed Two People (Pasadena Now)
- Glendale Students Walk And Roll To School (Glendale News Press)
- Construction At L.A. Live Includes Closing Part Of 11th To Car Traffic (South Park)
- Former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan Sentenced In Corruption Scheme (LAist)
- Bass Picks Jim McDonnell As LAPD Chief (Witness L.A., LAT, LAist)
