Thursday’s Headlines

- Metro E Line Car Crash Derails Train In East L.A. (Daily News, Boyle Hts Beat, KCAL )
- L.A. Sheriff Department Bans Deputy Gangs (LAT, KABC, KTLA, KCAL)
- First Phase Of Metro 71 Freeway Widening In Pomona To Complete Next Fall (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. Council Committee Approves Bus Lane Camera Enforcement (SBLA Twitter)
- WeHoOnline Unhappy About West Hollywood Speed Limit Reductions Hampering Commutes
- More On West Hollywood Accepting Fountain Bikeway Grant (Beverly Press)
- More On Southeast Cities Leaders Push For SE Gateway Line (Los Cerritos News)
- More On Long Beach Affordable ADU Incentives (LAT)
- New E-Bike Incentives In the San Gabriel Valley (ActiveSGV)
- E-Bike Safety Campaign Starting In Crescenta Valley (SGV Tribune)
- Residents Push L.A. City To Maintain South L.A. Wetlands Park (Public Press)
- Push For More Public Space, More Parking In San Fernando Downtown Plan (SF Sun)
- Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Rio Hondo In El Monte (KTLA, NBC4)
- Sherman Oaks Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Person (KCAL)
- Fossil Fuel Ads Rampant In Pro Sports (LAT)
- Historic Steam Train At Union Station For 2-Day Safety Event (KTLA)
