Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PDT on September 19, 2024

Metro and Caltrans are widening the 71 Freeway from four lanes to eight. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro E Line Car Crash Derails Train In East L.A. (Daily News, Boyle Hts Beat, KCAL )
  • L.A. Sheriff Department Bans Deputy Gangs (LAT, KABC, KTLA, KCAL)
  • First Phase Of Metro 71 Freeway Widening In Pomona To Complete Next Fall (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. Council Committee Approves Bus Lane Camera Enforcement (SBLA Twitter)
  • WeHoOnline Unhappy About West Hollywood Speed Limit Reductions Hampering Commutes
  • More On West Hollywood Accepting Fountain Bikeway Grant (Beverly Press)
  • More On Southeast Cities Leaders Push For SE Gateway Line (Los Cerritos News)
  • More On Long Beach Affordable ADU Incentives (LAT)
  • New E-Bike Incentives In the San Gabriel Valley (ActiveSGV)
  • E-Bike Safety Campaign Starting In Crescenta Valley (SGV Tribune)
  • Residents Push L.A. City To Maintain South L.A. Wetlands Park (Public Press)
  • Push For More Public Space, More Parking In San Fernando Downtown Plan (SF Sun)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Rio Hondo In El Monte (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Sherman Oaks Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Person (KCAL)
  • Fossil Fuel Ads Rampant In Pro Sports (LAT)
  • Historic Steam Train At Union Station For 2-Day Safety Event (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

405 Freeway widening

Metro and Caltrans Planning to Widen 405 Freeway through Carson, Meetings this Week

Between Wilmington Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, Metro and Caltrans are looking to add four new freeway lane sections at a construction cost totaling at least $90-120 million

September 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Hollywood bike lanes, 14 Freeway expansion, Southeast Gateway Line, Brightline, Carnage and more

September 18, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
SGV

Don’t Get Doored – Rosemead Blvd Bike Lanes Need Your Input

Caltrans is taking input on its repaving and possible reconfiguration of Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte, via a survey and a public workshop.

September 17, 2024
Streetsblog USA

On a Roll: Feds Inch Closer to Finally Achieving Key Goal of Americans With Disabilities Act

The 34-year-old Americans With Disabilities Act may soon — finally — give pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or parents pushing strollers true equality in the public right of way

September 17, 2024
See all posts