CicLAvia Opens Lincoln Heights Streets – Open Thread

Yesterday, the popular open streets event CicLAvia arrived in Lincoln Heights. The event was a CiclaMini - a shorter length CicLAvia oriented toward more walking and local participation.

Over a mile of North Broadway - from the North Spring Street Bridge to Lincoln High School - was closed to cars, and open to bicycling, walking, skating, scootering, playing, laughing, dancing, screen-printing, cavorting, and more.

Below are photos of the big day.

CiclaMini events are geared more towards walking, and still plenty of bicycling

CicLAvia riders in front of Broadway's Kwan Ying Vietnamese Buddhist Temple

Lincoln Heights CicLAvia on Broadway over the 5 Freeway

El BiciCrófono sharing people-powered cumbias with Lincoln Heights

CicLAvia Lincoln Heights

Readers - how was your CicLAvia yesterday in Lincoln Heights?