CicLAvia

CicLAvia Opens Lincoln Heights Streets – Open Thread

Over a mile of North Broadway - from the North Spring Street Bridge to Lincoln High School - was closed to cars, and open to bicycling, walking, skating, scootering, and more

4:34 PM PDT on September 16, 2024

CicLAvia on Broadway in Lincoln Heights. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday, the popular open streets event CicLAvia arrived in Lincoln Heights. The event was a CiclaMini - a shorter length CicLAvia oriented toward more walking and local participation.

Over a mile of North Broadway - from the North Spring Street Bridge to Lincoln High School - was closed to cars, and open to bicycling, walking, skating, scootering, playing, laughing, dancing, screen-printing, cavorting, and more.

Below are photos of the big day.

CiclaMini events are geared more towards walking, and still plenty of bicycling
CicLAvia riders in front of Broadway's Kwan Ying Vietnamese Buddhist Temple
Lincoln Heights CicLAvia on Broadway over the 5 Freeway
El BiciCrófono sharing people-powered cumbias with Lincoln Heights
CicLAvia Lincoln Heights

Readers - how was your CicLAvia yesterday in Lincoln Heights?

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

