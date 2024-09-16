CicLAvia Opens Lincoln Heights Streets – Open Thread

Yesterday, the popular open streets event CicLAvia arrived in Lincoln Heights. The event was a CiclaMini - a shorter length CicLAvia oriented toward more walking and local participation.
Over a mile of North Broadway - from the North Spring Street Bridge to Lincoln High School - was closed to cars, and open to bicycling, walking, skating, scootering, playing, laughing, dancing, screen-printing, cavorting, and more.
Below are photos of the big day.
Readers - how was your CicLAvia yesterday in Lincoln Heights?