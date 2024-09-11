Wednesday’s Headlines

- L.A.'s Do Nothing Approach To Broken Sidewalks (Investing in Place)
- Torched Critiques L.A. Bus Shelters, and Lack Thereof
- Pasadena Commission To Hear Plans For 710 Freeway Stub (Pasadena Now)
- More On Metro/Caltrans 14 Freeway Expansion (Hometown Station)
- It Shouldn't Take a Judge To Get Westwood VA To House Vets (LAT)
- Pasadena Police Report On Speeding, Crash Statistics (Pasadena Now)
- Donald Shoup On How To Fix L.A. Sidewalks (LAT)
- Newsom Approves Bill Allowing Big Blue Bus To Ban Offenders (SMDP)
- Burbank Launches Free Bike Parking Program (MyBurbank)
- Brightline West Vegas High-Speed Rail Shares Railcar Interior Plans (KTLA, Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Highland Park Living Room (Eastsider)
- Fires Besiege So Cal Mountains (LAT, Daily News, Spectrum1)
- Fall Fires Expected To Be Worse (LAT)
