Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

In addition to Southern California hillsides ablaze, today's headlines also touch on sidewalks, bus shelters, the 710 and 14 Freeways, Pasadena, Big Blue Bus, high-speed rail, and more

9:28 AM PDT on September 11, 2024

Broken sidewalk in L.A. – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro and Caltrans 14 Freeway Expansion Project Meetings Delayed

Metro plans to add more general purpose lanes as part of its 14 Freeway expansion project through Santa Clarita - a part of L.A. County that is reeling from triple digit heat

September 10, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Scorching climate-catastrophe-driven heat continues, plus broken sidewalks, 710 Freeway homes, 14 Freeway expansion, carnage, a Santa Monica woonerf, and more

September 10, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia in Lincoln Heights, Burbank council candidates forum, Glendale greenway, Metrolink, Highway 14 expansion, Noche de las Luminarias, Metro Youth Council, and more

September 9, 2024
Metro

Wider Won’t Work: Wider Highways Are a Prescription for an Unhealthy Future

Metro/Caltrans highway expansion will encourage more vehicle trips, exposing already disadvantaged, environmental justice communities to even more pollution, with lifelong health impacts

September 9, 2024
See all posts