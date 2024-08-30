Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

LAPD Chief, Glendale bike lanes, Torched talks Langer's, bus lanes, Long Beach potholes, 10 Freeway expansion, Valley Blvd and more

9:40 AM PDT on August 30, 2024

Map of SBCTA 10 Freeway expansion project phase 1. Media coverage has focused on added toll lanes. Mapped green “auxilliary lanes” are un-tolled freeway lane expansion

SBLA will publish lightly today, and will be off Monday for Labor Day

Santa Monica

In October, Santa Monica Will Lower Speed Limits on 29 Streets

Taking advantage of a new state law, Santa Monica is lowering speed limits on twenty nine streets totaling 31 miles (and raising the limit on one other street)

August 30, 2024
bus lanes

Roscoe Blvd Bus-Priority Lanes Are Open

At 10.4 miles (20.8 lane-miles) Roscoe Boulevard now has the most bus-only lane mileage of any street in Southern California

August 29, 2024
Thursday’s Headlines

Move Culver City, Valley Boulevard, WeHo bike plans, electric school buses, wildlife crossings, and plenty of carnage

August 29, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

August 28, 2024
