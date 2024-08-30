Friday’s Headlines

- LAT Editorial: New LAPD Chief Needs To Turn Department Around
- Glendale Council Approves La Crescenta Ave. Bike Lanes, Road Diet (Crescenta Valley Weekly, Walk Bike Glendale)
- Torched Responds To Langer's MacArthur Park Claims
- Buses and Bikes Share Lanes (OC Register)
- Long Beach Success In Streamlining Its Pothole Repair Programs (LAT)
- LAT story doesn't mention recent $17M LB pothole lawsuit
- San Bernardino Opens New 10 Freeway Toll Lanes (LAist)
- SBCTA $963M 10 Freeway expansion includes general purpose auxiliary lane widening
- More On $36M For Valley Blvd Improvements (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Severely Injured LB Hit-and-Run Victim Critical Of Police Response (LB Post)
- Long Beach Program Gives ADU Loans For Low-Income Housing (Watchdog)
SBLA will publish lightly today, and will be off Monday for Labor Day
