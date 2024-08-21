Eyes on the Street: WeHo Ped/Bike Crossing Nearly Completed

The city of West Hollywood recently added bright green paint (#freshkermit) to its nearly completed new ped/bike crossing on San Vicente Boulevard at Rosewood Drive. City safety improvement construction started in February and is expected to be completed this summer.
The city is adding a new ped/bike signal at Rosewood, where it is currently precarious to cross San Vicente.
The project also added high-visibility crosswalks, and some dashed green pavement markings at a conflict zone in the existing San Vicente bike lanes.
The city has already calmed traffic on Rosewood by adding traffic circles, so this new project smartly extends that street's walkability/bikeability.