West Hollywood

Eyes on the Street: WeHo Ped/Bike Crossing Nearly Completed

The city of West Hollywood is putting the finishing touches - including bright green paint - on its nearly complete new walk/bike crossing on San Vicente Boulevard at Rosewood Drive

2:26 PM PDT on August 21, 2024

West Hollywood’s new bike/ped crossing on San Vicente at Rosewood. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA.

The city of West Hollywood recently added bright green paint (#freshkermit) to its nearly completed new ped/bike crossing on San Vicente Boulevard at Rosewood Drive. City safety improvement construction started in February and is expected to be completed this summer.

The city is adding a new ped/bike signal at Rosewood, where it is currently precarious to cross San Vicente.

San Vicente and Rosewood in 2020 - via Google Street View
The same view during construction in June 2020. Additional June photos at SBLA Twitter thread
WeHo recently added bright green pavement marking bicycle areas
View of project looking west from Rosewood
New bike/ped passages were added through an existing median island

The project also added high-visibility crosswalks, and some dashed green pavement markings at a conflict zone in the existing San Vicente bike lanes.

New high-visibility crosswalks along Rosewood at San Vicente
New green pavement added to existing San Vicente bike lanes

The city has already calmed traffic on Rosewood by adding traffic circles, so this new project smartly extends that street's walkability/bikeability.

This four-block stretch of Rosewood Avenue has three traffic circles; two are small (including this one at Huntley Drive)
Large (80-foot diameter) traffic circle where Rosewood intersects Westmont Drive and Knoll Drive
Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

