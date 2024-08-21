Eyes on the Street: WeHo Ped/Bike Crossing Nearly Completed

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The city of West Hollywood recently added bright green paint (#freshkermit) to its nearly completed new ped/bike crossing on San Vicente Boulevard at Rosewood Drive. City safety improvement construction started in February and is expected to be completed this summer.

The city is adding a new ped/bike signal at Rosewood, where it is currently precarious to cross San Vicente.

San Vicente and Rosewood in 2020 - via Google Street View

The same view during construction in June 2020. Additional June photos at SBLA Twitter thread

WeHo recently added bright green pavement marking bicycle areas

View of project looking west from Rosewood

New bike/ped passages were added through an existing median island

The project also added high-visibility crosswalks, and some dashed green pavement markings at a conflict zone in the existing San Vicente bike lanes.

New high-visibility crosswalks along Rosewood at San Vicente

New green pavement added to existing San Vicente bike lanes

The city has already calmed traffic on Rosewood by adding traffic circles, so this new project smartly extends that street's walkability/bikeability.

This four-block stretch of Rosewood Avenue has three traffic circles; two are small (including this one at Huntley Drive)