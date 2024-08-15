- Court Sides With Culver City Against MOVE CC Mobility Improvements (CC Crossroads)
- This Weekend Caltrans To Close 71 Freeway In Chino For Resurfacing (SGV Tribune)
- Thief Arrested For Stealing From Sleeping Metrolink Riders (KTLA)
- Intuit Dome To Provide Free Bowl-Like Concert Shuttles To 5 Locations (KTLA)
- Metro To Provide Intuit Shuttles To C and K Lines (The Source)
- CA Seeks Federal Approval For Diesel Truck Ban (LB Post)
- Carnage: 3 Dead In Victorville Crash Involving Motorcycle and Bike (KCAL)
- Progress Underway On Park Under New 6th Street Bridge (Urbanize)
- New Electric Moons Book Tells History Of L.A. Streetlights (Larchmont Buzz)
- Summer COVID Wave In L.A. (KTLA)
- Too Darn Hot Department: Oceans Are Weirdly Hot (LAist)
- Extreme Heat Is Killing Californians (LAist)
- Extreme Heat Is Affecting Children (LAT)
- It's the tailpipe emissions, L.A.
Thursday’s Headlines
