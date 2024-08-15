Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:33 AM PDT on August 15, 2024

Cyclist in Move Culver City protected bike lane. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Court Sides With Culver City Against MOVE CC Mobility Improvements (CC Crossroads)
  • This Weekend Caltrans To Close 71 Freeway In Chino For Resurfacing (SGV Tribune)
  • Thief Arrested For Stealing From Sleeping Metrolink Riders (KTLA)
  • Intuit Dome To Provide Free Bowl-Like Concert Shuttles To 5 Locations (KTLA)
    • Metro To Provide Intuit Shuttles To C and K Lines (The Source)
  • CA Seeks Federal Approval For Diesel Truck Ban (LB Post)
  • Carnage: 3 Dead In Victorville Crash Involving Motorcycle and Bike (KCAL)
  • Progress Underway On Park Under New 6th Street Bridge (Urbanize)
  • New Electric Moons Book Tells History Of L.A. Streetlights (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Summer COVID Wave In L.A. (KTLA)
  • Too Darn Hot Department: Oceans Are Weirdly Hot (LAist)

