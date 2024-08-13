Tuesday’s Headlines

- July 2024 Was Second Hottest July On Record (LAT)
- Bass Touts L.A. Plan For Car-Free Olympics (LAT)
- WeHo Leaders Want To Speed Up K Line North Extension (Mass Transit)
- Bike Riders Attack DTLA Driver (LAT)
- Pasadena Metro Station Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder (LAT, KTLA)
- Apply To Serve On Metro Public Safety Committee (LAist)
- West Hollywood Falling Short On Walkability (WeHoOnline)
- Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Off Freeway Into Mission Hills Home (KABC)
- 148-Unit Affordable Development Proposed Across From MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
- CA Hydrogen Car Owners Suing Toyota (LAT)
- City Attorney Feldstein Soto Accused Of Retaliation (LAT)
