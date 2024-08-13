Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:26 AM PDT on August 13, 2024

Detail of bench artwork commemorating the Slauson 6 – killed by a speeding driver at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea. Art by Fulton Leroy Washington (Mr. Wash)

  • July 2024 Was Second Hottest July On Record (LAT)
  • Bass Touts L.A. Plan For Car-Free Olympics (LAT)
  • WeHo Leaders Want To Speed Up K Line North Extension (Mass Transit)
  • Bike Riders Attack DTLA Driver (LAT)
  • Pasadena Metro Station Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder (LAT, KTLA)
  • Apply To Serve On Metro Public Safety Committee (LAist)
  • West Hollywood Falling Short On Walkability (WeHoOnline)
  • Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Off Freeway Into Mission Hills Home (KABC)
    • Court Date Set For Murder Charge In Windsor Hill Crash That Killed Six People (Wave)
    • Former Employee Rams Car Into Canoga Park Restaurant (SFV Sun)
    • Encino Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Half Dozen Parked Cars (KTLA)
  • 148-Unit Affordable Development Proposed Across From MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
  • CA Hydrogen Car Owners Suing Toyota (LAT)
  • City Attorney Feldstein Soto Accused Of Retaliation (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods, Chandler bike/walk path, Metro K Line north extension hearings, and more

August 12, 2024
Westside Subway

Eyes on the Street: Metro D Line Extension Sites Looking Like Stations

D Line extension Section 1 - four new miles of subway - is over 91 percent complete and will open in late 2025

August 12, 2024
SGV

Eyes on the Street: Big Dalton Greenway Update

Phase 1 is complete, connecting Baldwin Park Boulevard to the San Gabriel River Bikeway.

August 9, 2024
