Wednesday’s Headlines

Law firm representingRicky Ramirez Jr says in a statement that Ricky and his friends were followed by unmarked car w/ tinted windows, not knowing it was a cop. Ricky got out, hands up, asking why they were being followed. That’s when Sgt. Pounds shot Ricky from the his car window https://t.co/kyUYAxJPbj pic.twitter.com/DblQpv8hDb