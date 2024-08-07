Wednesday’s Headlines

- QUAKE! Biggest SoCal quake in three years packed a major punch across L.A. region. Here’s why (LAT): More than 50 aftershocks rattle SoCal (NBC); Massive boulder lands on freeway (KTLA) and Metro trains were slowed as a precaution (Metro Los Angeles twitter)
- Check out progress on the Foothill Gold Line extension (Urbanize LA)
- Fired Metro security official Gina Osborn sues Metro for retaliation (KNX); ‘This bus just got hijacked’ Fight to make L.A. transit safer embroiled in infighting, lawsuit says (LAT)
- Reduce Transportation Emissions through Land-Use Policy and Investments says Yonah Freemark (Urban Institute)
- Despite the Risks, Pennsylvania Races Into the Carbon Capture Era (Capital & Main)
- Pedestrian killed in crash on WB 105 Freeway in Hawthorne (KTLA)
- Huge LA County government reform will be on your fall ballot. How will you vote? (LA Public Press)
- Culver City to implement new safety procedures - including metal detectors - for council meetings (DailyNews)
- ‘Bubble zones’ proposed to keep back protesters at abortion clinics and synagogues in L.A. (LAT)
- Why did LA take the ‘right’ out of the city’s plans for a renter’s ‘right to counsel’ in eviction court? (LAist)
- El Monte Legion Stadium was a mecca for rock ‘n’ roll in the ’50s for SoCal teens (Pasadena Star News)
- As the Paris Olympics wind down, Los Angeles swings into planning for 2028 (AP)
- Parking lot road rage fight leads to man's death in West Hollywood (NBC)
- You may soon be able to (legally) smoke marijuana at public events in Long Beach (KCAL)
- 3rd annual Nikkei Celebration honors the Japanese history of Boyle Heights (Boyle Heights Beat)
- Chicago: ‘They grabbed me like I was a doll’: Day laborers say they are being beaten and targeted outside Home Depot by off-duty Chicago police working security (City Bureau)
- Family's attorney speaks out after LAPD sergeant followed and killed unarmed teen. LAPD had originally described the teen and his friend as shooting suspects; later they said the teens were wearing masks. The family's attorney says none of that is true. (KCAL) They're announcing their lawsuit later this morning.
