Wednesday’s Headlines

- LA could bring back its guaranteed basic income program (LAist; LAT, Daily News)
- New rent hike limits go into place this week. What you need to know (LAist)
- City of Burbank Collecting Public Input on Potential Residential Rent Cap (MyBurbank)
- In Los Angeles, Your Chic Vacation Rental May Be a Rent-Controlled Apartment (ProPublica)
- L.A. County leaders oppose jailing homeless people for camping in public (Boyle Heights Beat; NBC Los Angeles)
- Elsewhere: For the first time since Portland City Council passed a new prohibited camping ordinance, police arrested a homeless person for refusing to move or take an offer of shelter. But the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office refused to book the person in jail. (KGW; Willamette Week)
- California's big COVID spike isn't expected to ease anytime soon (LAT)
- City is on track to again surpass 300 traffic fatalities (CrosstownLA)
- Drunk driver fleeing police causes mayhem on 101 Freeway, crashes in Hollywood (KTLA)
- Long Beach police pursuit ends in violent crash, with suspect calling for help from vehicle (LAT)
- Car crashes into fence, front yard of South L.A. home at Vernon and Compton (CBS)
- Climate change forcing fish to resort to driving (NPR); Renters more vulnerable to climate-driven disasters (NPR)
- LA City Council accepts Bass’ veto of LAPD disciplinary ballot measure (Daily News)
- An off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed a man after a minor fender bender in Ontario. Two months later, the man's family wants to know why they officer hasn't been arrested (CBS)
- Personnel complaint lodged against LAPD officer who punched handcuffed man (LAT)
- If You Care About Building Inclusive, Just Economies, You Must Speak Up For Palestine (NextCity)
