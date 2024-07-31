Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:01 AM PDT on July 31, 2024

Image source: CrosstownLA. Their story, “No slowdown in traffic deaths in Los Angeles in 2024,” is linked in the headlines below.

  • LA could bring back its guaranteed basic income program (LAist; LAT, Daily News)
  • New rent hike limits go into place this week. What you need to know (LAist)
  • City of Burbank Collecting Public Input on Potential Residential Rent Cap (MyBurbank)
  • In Los Angeles, Your Chic Vacation Rental May Be a Rent-Controlled Apartment (ProPublica)
  • L.A. County leaders oppose jailing homeless people for camping in public (Boyle Heights Beat; NBC Los Angeles)
  • Elsewhere: For the first time since Portland City Council passed a new prohibited camping ordinance, police arrested a homeless person for refusing to move or take an offer of shelter. But the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office refused to book the person in jail. (KGW; Willamette Week)
  • California's big COVID spike isn't expected to ease anytime soon (LAT)
  • City is on track to again surpass 300 traffic fatalities (CrosstownLA)
  • Drunk driver fleeing police causes mayhem on 101 Freeway, crashes in Hollywood (KTLA)
  • Long Beach police pursuit ends in violent crash, with suspect calling for help from vehicle (LAT)
  • Car crashes into fence, front yard of South L.A. home at Vernon and Compton (CBS)
  • Climate change forcing fish to resort to driving (NPR); Renters more vulnerable to climate-driven disasters (NPR)
  • LA City Council accepts Bass’ veto of LAPD disciplinary ballot measure (Daily News)
  • An off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed a man after a minor fender bender in Ontario. Two months later, the man's family wants to know why they officer hasn't been arrested (CBS)
  • Personnel complaint lodged against LAPD officer who punched handcuffed man (LAT)
  • If You Care About Building Inclusive, Just Economies, You Must Speak Up For Palestine (NextCity)

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

