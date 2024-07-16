Tuesday’s Headlines

- Alex Contreras On Metro/Caltrans 605 Freeway Expansion (Watchdog)
- 605/5/10/60/105 Expansion Community Input Meetings Continue Today and Thursday
- L.A.'s Sidewalks Might Need To Be Fixed - For Robo-Deliveries (Afro L.A.)
- LAX People Mover Completion Pushing Back Toward December 2025 (LAT)
- AQMD Offers Free Air Purifiers For East L.A. and Boyle Heights Residents (BH Beat)
- 376-Unit Modular Apartment Housing Rising Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
- Pasadena Makes Pandemic Outdoor Dining Measures Permanent (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Person Killed In 8-Car Freeway Pileup In Riverside (KTLA)
- Three People Injured In Agua Dulce 14 Freeway Crash (Hometown Station)
