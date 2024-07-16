Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:15 AM PDT on July 16, 2024

Metro/Caltrans 605 Corridor Improvement Project image

  • Alex Contreras On Metro/Caltrans 605 Freeway Expansion (Watchdog)
  • L.A.'s Sidewalks Might Need To Be Fixed - For Robo-Deliveries (Afro L.A.)
  • LAX People Mover Completion Pushing Back Toward December 2025 (LAT)
  • AQMD Offers Free Air Purifiers For East L.A. and Boyle Heights Residents (BH Beat)
  • 376-Unit Modular Apartment Housing Rising Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
  • Pasadena Makes Pandemic Outdoor Dining Measures Permanent (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In 8-Car Freeway Pileup In Riverside (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

CicLAvia

Upcoming CicLAvia Maps: August in the Hollywoods, September in Lincoln Heights, and More

Mark your calendars: August 18 in West Hollywood through East Hollywood, September 15 in Lincoln Heights, October 13 in the Heart of L.A., and December 8 in the Valley

July 15, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committees, Metro and Caltrans 605/5/10/60/105 freeway expansion, Arroyo Seco ride, C Line delays, 105 Freeway corridor equity, and more

July 15, 2024
Traffic Calming

Long Beach Leads in Traffic Circles

Traffic circles aren't quite ubiquitous in Long Beach, but they're around. Riding and walking through the city one encounters circles in neighborhoods rich and poor, new and old.

July 12, 2024
