Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:01 AM PDT on July 8, 2024

Metrolink train – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metrolink Planning To Up Service This Fall (LAist)
  • More On El Sereno Eastern Avenue Multimodal Makeover (LAist)
  • Pedestrian Injured On Metro B Line Tracks At Hollywood/Highland (LAT, KTLA)
  • Montebello Blvd To Close For 42 Months For Grade Separation Construction (Whittier Daily News)
  • Griffith Park Fills Potholes On Car-Free Roads (SAFE)
  • Carnage: Garden Grove Hit-and-Run DUI Driver Crashes Into, Critically Injures Cycling Family (Biking in L.A., LAT, KTLA, KABC)
    • One Killed, Nine Injured In South L.A. Car Crash (LAT)
    • Person Killed In Head-On Crash On PCH In Malibu (LAT)
    • Person Killed In Streets Takeover Crash In Willowbrook (KTLA)
    • Ten People Injured, Two Critically, In Palmdale Crash (KABC)
    • Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree Off 710 Freeway Ramp In LB (LB Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Mountain Lion Killed Along 405 Freeway Near Getty (LAist)
  • Palmdale Welcoming High-Speed Rail Lines (Urbanize)
  • So Cal Weather: High Temperatures, Bad air, Scattered Wildfires (LAist)
    • Heat Records In So Cal, Southwest (KTLA)
    • Death Valley Temps At 128 Degrees (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 605/5/10/60/105 freeway expansion, Union Station run-through tracks, Rail to Rail, PCH safety plan, Westside D Line, and more

July 8, 2024
Metro

Metro to Host 605/5 Freeway Expansion Project Meetings

The good news is that, for the 605CIP, Metro is no longer planning to tear down 300+ homes. The bad news is that Metro still plans to widen the 605, 5, and other connecting freeways.

July 2, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
SGV

Eyes on the Street: Pasadena’s New Roundabouts

A sightly new pair of traffic circles have been making the rounds in the Crown City, and transportation activists are pleased

July 2, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

July 2, 2024
