Monday’s Headlines

- Metrolink Planning To Up Service This Fall (LAist)
- More On El Sereno Eastern Avenue Multimodal Makeover (LAist)
- Pedestrian Injured On Metro B Line Tracks At Hollywood/Highland (LAT, KTLA)
- Montebello Blvd To Close For 42 Months For Grade Separation Construction (Whittier Daily News)
- Griffith Park Fills Potholes On Car-Free Roads (SAFE)
- Carnage: Garden Grove Hit-and-Run DUI Driver Crashes Into, Critically Injures Cycling Family (Biking in L.A., LAT, KTLA, KABC)
- One Killed, Nine Injured In South L.A. Car Crash (LAT)
- Person Killed In Head-On Crash On PCH In Malibu (LAT)
- Person Killed In Streets Takeover Crash In Willowbrook (KTLA)
- Ten People Injured, Two Critically, In Palmdale Crash (KABC)
- Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree Off 710 Freeway Ramp In LB (LB Watchdog, LB Post)
- Mountain Lion Killed Along 405 Freeway Near Getty (LAist)
- Palmdale Welcoming High-Speed Rail Lines (Urbanize)
- So Cal Weather: High Temperatures, Bad air, Scattered Wildfires (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA