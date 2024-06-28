Friday’s Headlines

- Metro Moving Forward With In-House Police Force (LAT, Pasadena Now, LB Post, Watchdog, KCBS, KTLA, The Source)
- Metro Outreach Teams Serve Unhoused Riders (Daily News)
- New Bus Shelter Celebrated In Reseda (Cm Nithya Raman)
- USDOT Awards $25M For Santa Ana Train Station Project (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Four Dead In Upland DUI Pursuit Crash (LAT, KTLA, ABC7)
- SLATE-Z's Zahirah Mann Is New CTC Commissioner (SBCA)
- NELA L.A. River Bowtie Park Project Moving Forward (Urbanize)
- CA High-Speed Rail Approves Last LA-SF Segment: Palmdale to Burbank (KTLA)
- Hawai'i Climate Settlement Sets Promising Precedent (LAT)
