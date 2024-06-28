Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:21 AM PDT on June 28, 2024

Ribbon cutting for new Reseda Blvd bus shelter – via Councilmember Nithya Raman Twitter

  • Metro Moving Forward With In-House Police Force (LAT, Pasadena Now, LB Post, Watchdog, KCBS, KTLA, The Source)
  • Metro Outreach Teams Serve Unhoused Riders (Daily News)
  • New Bus Shelter Celebrated In Reseda (Cm Nithya Raman)
  • USDOT Awards $25M For Santa Ana Train Station Project (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Four Dead In Upland DUI Pursuit Crash (LAT, KTLA, ABC7)
    • Three People Killed In Monterey Park Crash (KTLA, ABC7)
    • Three Motorcyclists Killed In Freeway Crash Near Camp Pendleton (LAT)
    • Victim In Coma From 710 Freeway Crash In Long Beach (KABC)
  • SLATE-Z's Zahirah Mann Is New CTC Commissioner (SBCA)
  • NELA L.A. River Bowtie Park Project Moving Forward (Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Approves Last LA-SF Segment: Palmdale to Burbank (KTLA)
  • Hawai'i Climate Settlement Sets Promising Precedent (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Council Public Works Committee Hears Measure HLA Items, Implementation Remains on Hold Through at Least Early August

Remember those bus, bike, and walk upgrades voters approved? They're now waiting for a first draft ordinance expected in August - four months after Measure HLA took effect.

June 28, 2024
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 126: Melissa Mora Hidalgo and Jonah Kanner

Chris interviews Melissa Mora Hidalgo and Damien interviews Jonah Kanner

June 28, 2024
The Valley

Eyes on the Street: Reseda Boulevard Complete Streets Project Completed

Reseda Boulevard now features the longest continuous protected bike lanes in Southern California: 3.9 miles long

June 26, 2024
See all posts