Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:09 AM PDT on June 18, 2024

Metro’s new Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station – photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Regional Connector Subway Turns One (The Source)
    • Riders on foot and on bike still waiting as "Metro will continue to work with the LADOT and other City departments to identify opportunities for further FLM [first/last mile] and mobility enhancements in the station areas"
  • Metro Announces July Meetings For 605/5/10/60/105 Freeway Widening (SBLA Twitter)
  • Bystander Wounded By Gunshot In Fight Onboard Foothill Transit Bus (KTLA)
  • Can A New Skid Row Plan Center Residents? (Public Press)
  • TikTok Celebrity: You Don't Need A Car In L.A. (Newsweek)
  • 21 Miles In Malibu PCH Danger Documentary Wins Award (Malibu Times)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Thousand Oaks Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into, Kills Horse In Santa Clarita (KTLA)
  • Manhattan Beach Electric Car Maker Fisker Files For Bankruptcy (LAT)
  • Large Wildfire Continues To Burn Near Gorman (KCBS)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow for the Juneteenth holiday, returning Thursday.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

