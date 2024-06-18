Tuesday’s Headlines

- Metro Regional Connector Subway Turns One (The Source)
- Riders on foot and on bike still waiting as "Metro will continue to work with the LADOT and other City departments to identify opportunities for further FLM [first/last mile] and mobility enhancements in the station areas"
- Metro Announces July Meetings For 605/5/10/60/105 Freeway Widening (SBLA Twitter)
- Bystander Wounded By Gunshot In Fight Onboard Foothill Transit Bus (KTLA)
- Can A New Skid Row Plan Center Residents? (Public Press)
- TikTok Celebrity: You Don't Need A Car In L.A. (Newsweek)
- 21 Miles In Malibu PCH Danger Documentary Wins Award (Malibu Times)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Thousand Oaks Crash (KTLA)
- Driver Crashes Into, Kills Horse In Santa Clarita (KTLA)
- Manhattan Beach Electric Car Maker Fisker Files For Bankruptcy (LAT)
- Large Wildfire Continues To Burn Near Gorman (KCBS)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow for the Juneteenth holiday, returning Thursday.
