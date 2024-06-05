Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:06 AM PDT on June 5, 2024

Vista Del Mar as returned to four car lanes in August 2017. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 6, 2024
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

With City Bike/Bus Upgrades on Hold, What’s Next for Measure HLA?

Voters supported safe multimodal streets in March, but instead of doing more multimodal projects right now, the city is doing less. A City Council Safe Streets ordinance might help uncork city department delays.

June 4, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

UCLA ITS Transportation Camp, Transportation Committee, Metro Vermont Avenue improvements, Small Homes book talk, Beverly Hills bike ride, and more

June 3, 2024
