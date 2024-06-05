Wednesday’s Headlines

- Blame Design For Unsafe Streets (LAT)
- Lawsuit Alleges LB Transit Guard Sexually Assaulted Bus Rider (LB Post)
- Bel-Air Folks Want To Block Sepulveda Subway (KCRW)
- Glendale Pauses La Crescenta Ave. Bike Lane Project (Glendale News-Press)
- Video Tour of Southern End of CA High-Speed Rail Sites (Lucid Stew YouTube)
- Metrolink Looks To Address Track Intruder Deaths (Glendale News-Press)
- Carnage: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Head-On Playa Del Rey Crash (KTLA)
- yes, that's where L.A. City undid Playa Del Rey safety upgrades
- 3 Hospitalized In LAPD-Involved Crash in Encino (KTLA, KABC)
- Earth Breaks CO2 Records Again (LAT)
- Vacant Caltrans Lot Could Become Hollenbeck Park Dog Park (BH Beat)
- Heat Wave Is Here (LAT, KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA