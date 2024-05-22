Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:36 AM PDT on May 22, 2024

Metro presentation slide on planned Duarte Station affordable joint development

  • Metro Rider Hospitalized From On-Bus Stabbing In Lynwood (LAT, Daily News, NBC4, ABC7)
    • Stories Differ: L.A. Sheriff Dept. States Stabbing Was At Bus Stop (KTLA)
  • 100 Unit Affordable Housing Planned By Duarte A Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Drivers Angry Over Parking Loss In West Hollywood Safe Streets Project (WeHo Online)
    • Some Critical That Safe Streets Outreach Did Not Emphasize Parking (WeHo Online)
  • Carnage: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Sylmar Pedestrian (CBS)
  • CA Could Require New Cars Could Beep When Speeding (KTLA, ABC7)
  • CA Supreme Court To Consider Legality Of Uber/Lyft-Backed Prop 22 (LAT)
  • Study: EV And Hybrid Car Drivers More Likely To Hit Pedestrians (LAT)
  • Report: Health-Threatening Extreme Heat Coming Soon (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

This Week In Livable Streets

May 22, 2024
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

City Repaved Coronado Street Without Measure HLA-Required Bikeway

Months after voters overwhelmingly demanded safer streets, the city appears to be installing fewer safety upgrades. Last week, the city repaved what appears to be the first test case for the new law: Coronado Street.

May 22, 2024
Open Streets

Wilmington CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

CicLAmini photos - plus a look at the recently opened Wilmington Waterfront Promenade

May 20, 2024
