Wednesday’s Headlines

- Metro Rider Hospitalized From On-Bus Stabbing In Lynwood (LAT, Daily News, NBC4, ABC7)
- Stories Differ: L.A. Sheriff Dept. States Stabbing Was At Bus Stop (KTLA)
- 100 Unit Affordable Housing Planned By Duarte A Line Station (Urbanize)
- Drivers Angry Over Parking Loss In West Hollywood Safe Streets Project (WeHo Online)
- Some Critical That Safe Streets Outreach Did Not Emphasize Parking (WeHo Online)
- Carnage: Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Sylmar Pedestrian (CBS)
- CA Could Require New Cars Could Beep When Speeding (KTLA, ABC7)
- CA Supreme Court To Consider Legality Of Uber/Lyft-Backed Prop 22 (LAT)
- Study: EV And Hybrid Car Drivers More Likely To Hit Pedestrians (LAT)
- Report: Health-Threatening Extreme Heat Coming Soon (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA