This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month continues, Metro board meeting, bike-share ride celebrating the reopening of the California African American Museum, Metro 5 Freeway widening, Metro G Line upgrades, and more.
- May is Bike Month. Find events in Beverly Hills, Long Beach, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and hosted by Metro. Find additional SoCal Bike Month events at LAist.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Starting Tuesday 5/21 - Tomorrow, Metro will host an in-person Vermont Transit Corridor Project Design Workshop Session from 6-8 p.m. at First AME Church Renaissance Center at 1968 W. Adams Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Learn about and give input on longstanding Metro plans for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) including dedicated bus lanes on Vermont. Details at Metro meeting page or Eventbrite. Additional Vermont Transit meetings will take place through June 6; scroll through Metro events, Metro Eventbrite for details.
- Wednesday 5/22 - Metro will host a 6-7 p.m. virtual community meeting regarding its North County 5 Freeway widening project, most regarding construction impacts. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 5/23 - Metro will convene its monthly board of directors meeting starting at 10 a.m. There's a lot on the agenda: the $9 billion fiscal year 23-24 budget, South Bay C Line extension, Eastside E Line extension, and - in response to some high-profile crimes on Metro transit recently - several motions on transit security. Agenda and staff reports are at Metro board meetings webpage.
- Saturday 5/25 - The California African American Museum (CAAM) and Metro Bike Share will host a three-mile community ride celebrating the opening of Paula Wilson: Toward the Sky's Back Door. Details at Metro Bike Share event page or Eventbrite.
- Monday 5/27 - Next Monday is Memorial Day. Streetsblog will be publishing lightly on Friday, off Monday, and back on Tuesday.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org