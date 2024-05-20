Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:18 AM PDT on May 20, 2024

Metro C Line Extension alert – via South Bay Forward

  • C Line Torrance Extension At Metro Board Thursday (So Bay Forward Twitter)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Rowland Heights (KTLA)
    • One Person Killed In Burbank 2-Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Lincoln Heights Motorcyclist (Eastsider)
    • Rosemead Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Two (SGV Tribune)
    • Driver Veered Off 5 Freeway In Castaic, Crashed Into Fence, Pole, Light (SC Signal)
  • Amtrak Train Kills Pedestrian In North Hollywood Area (ABC7, SFV Sun)
  • Take Caltrans Survey On Proposed PCH Protected Bike Lanes (@carlitelb Twitter)
  • Pasadena Seeking Input On Ped Improvements At Arroyo Seco Bridge (Pasadena Now)
  • SaMo E Line Disrupted Due To Car Containing Bomb Making Materials (SM Observed)
  • Long Beach Transit Ferry Service Returns May 24 (LongBeachIze)
  • West Hollywood Upping Parking Fees In City Structures (WeHoOnline)
  • CA Receives $35M To Cap Abandoned Oil Wells (LAT)
  • CA EVs Highlight Need For Dependable Electric Grid (LAist)
  • Oakland Becomes First All-Electric School Bus District In U.S. (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

