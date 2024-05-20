Monday’s Headlines

- C Line Torrance Extension At Metro Board Thursday (So Bay Forward Twitter)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Rowland Heights (KTLA)
- One Person Killed In Burbank 2-Car Crash (KTLA)
- Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Lincoln Heights Motorcyclist (Eastsider)
- Rosemead Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Two (SGV Tribune)
- Driver Veered Off 5 Freeway In Castaic, Crashed Into Fence, Pole, Light (SC Signal)
- Amtrak Train Kills Pedestrian In North Hollywood Area (ABC7, SFV Sun)
- Take Caltrans Survey On Proposed PCH Protected Bike Lanes (@carlitelb Twitter)
- Pasadena Seeking Input On Ped Improvements At Arroyo Seco Bridge (Pasadena Now)
- SaMo E Line Disrupted Due To Car Containing Bomb Making Materials (SM Observed)
- Long Beach Transit Ferry Service Returns May 24 (LongBeachIze)
- West Hollywood Upping Parking Fees In City Structures (WeHoOnline)
- CA Receives $35M To Cap Abandoned Oil Wells (LAT)
- CA EVs Highlight Need For Dependable Electric Grid (LAist)
- Oakland Becomes First All-Electric School Bus District In U.S. (LAT)
