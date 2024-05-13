This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month continues, Wilmington CicLAmini, Ride of Silence, Metro board committees, Metro Sepulveda Transit, Metro G Line upgrades, and more.
- May is Bike Month. Find events in Beverly Hills, Long Beach, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and hosted by Metro. Find additional SoCal Bike Month events at LAist.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Tuesday 5/14 - Metro will host one more community meeting updating the public about the Sepulveda Transit Corridor. Attend a Tuesday 5/14 in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Westwood.
- Wednesday and Thursday 5/15-16 - Some folks will celebrate national Bike to Work Day, National Bike Day, or Bike to Wherever Day this week on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Some SoCal places - two Burbank locations, Playa Vista Compass - will host pit stops on Wednesday. West Hollywood will host a Thursday pit stop. Also on Thursday, Metro will offer free rides on transit and Metro Bike Share. (See also Bike Month links above.)
- Wednesday 5/15 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on several items including DASH and paratransit operations contracts, and autonomous vehicles (conspicuously absent: several Measure HLA implementation items). The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall, room 401. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 5/15 - Cyclists around the world will participate in the Ride of Silence, a silent, slow-paced ride in honor of those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. SoCal participants can choose between rides starting in Pasadena or Koreatown.
- Wednesday and Thursday 5/15-16 - Metro board committee meetings will discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage. This week's meetings including a Budget Public Hearing on Wednesday 5/15 at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday 5/15 - Metro will host a second community meeting on its G (Orange) Line improvements project, recently scaled back to cut costs.The Wednesday virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m.
- Sunday 5/19 - From 10 a.m to 3 p.m., CicLAvia will host a 2.25-mile long CicLAmini open streets festival through Wilmington, on portions of Avalon Boulevard, C Street and M Street. This is a free, family-friendly event, where streets are closed to cars and event participants can walk/bike/skate/etc. as much or they like. While you're there, drop by the recently opened Wilmington Waterfront Promenade. Its not easy to get from central L.A. to Wilmington via Metro rail (you can take the A Line to Anaheim Street Station in Long Beach, then bike about four miles west to the route), though the event is served by Metro bus routes 232 (LAX to Long Beach via PCH) and 246 (normally runs on Avalon, but will be detoured nearby), and Torrance Transit bus route 3 (on PCH). Warning: bus bike racks fill up during CicLAvia events. Get event details at CicLAvia webpage.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org