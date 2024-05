This Week In Livable Streets

- From 10 a.m to 3 p.m., CicLAvia will host a 2.25-mile long CicLAmini open streets festival through Wilmington, on portions of Avalon Boulevard, C Street and M Street. This is a free, family-friendly event, where streets are closed to cars and event participants can walk/bike/skate/etc. as much or they like. While you're there, drop by the recently opened Wilmington Waterfront Promenade . Its not easy to get from central L.A. to Wilmington via Metro rail (you can take the A Line to Anaheim Street Station in Long Beach, then bike about four miles west to the route), though the event is served by Metro bus routes 232 (LAX to Long Beach via PCH) and 246 (normally runs on Avalon , but will be detoured nearby), and Torrance Transit bus route 3 (on PCH) . Warning: bus bike racks fill up during CicLAvia events. Get event details at CicLAvia webpage