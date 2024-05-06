Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
No, L.A. City Does Not Always Add Required ADA Ramps During Resurfacing, But They Should
StreetsLA GM Keith Mozee "Any time we do street resurfacing, it is considered an alteration, which requires ADA ramps to be installed."
LAPD Was Crossing Against Red Light in Crash that Killed Pedestrian and Injured Six in Hollywood
The department says the officers had turned on their lights and sirens just before crossing, but won't say why they did so.