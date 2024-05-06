Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:36 AM PDT on May 6, 2024

Last Friday’s Metro bus operator sick-out affected more than a dozen bus lines. Screengrab via Twitter

  • Proposed Bass Budget Does Not Step Up To Meet HLA Mandates (Streets for All)
  • Friday Metro Bus Operator Brown-Out Impacted Service (LAT, LAist)
  • DASH Bus Driver Assaulted In South L.A. (LAT)
  • LAX PeopleMover Budget Grows As Testing Gets Underway (Urbanize)
  • LAist Lists Bike Month Events
  • LB Looks To Reconfigure Downtown Street To Add Car Parking (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into South L.A. Church (LAT)
    • Driver Struck And Killed Student Walking Home In South L.A. (KTLA)
    • Driver Struck And Killed E-Scooter Rider In LB (LB Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Struck And Killed Cyclist In Sepulveda Basin (Biking in L.A.)
    • Six People Injured In Rollover Crash On Venice Blvd In Mid-City (KTLA)
    • Fiery Motorcycle-Car Crash In Reseda (Reddit)
  • Seven Car-Free Day Trips From Union Station (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

accessibility

No, L.A. City Does Not Always Add Required ADA Ramps During Resurfacing, But They Should

StreetsLA GM Keith Mozee "Any time we do street resurfacing, it is considered an alteration, which requires ADA ramps to be installed."

May 3, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 3, 2024
Pedestrian Safety

LAPD Was Crossing Against Red Light in Crash that Killed Pedestrian and Injured Six in Hollywood

The department says the officers had turned on their lights and sirens just before crossing, but won't say why they did so.

May 2, 2024
See all posts