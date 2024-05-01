Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:26 AM PDT on May 1, 2024

Vermont Avenue Streetscape medallion

  • LAT Steve Lopez Tells Story Of Mirna Soza, Killed In Metro Stabbing
  • 50 People Injured - 2 Critically - When USC Bus Turned into Path of Metro E Line Train (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, KABC)
  • Metro Releases EIR For Eastside Light Rail Extension (The Source)
  • Carnage: Motorist Injured Crashing Off Angeles Crest Highway (KTLA)
    • Apparent DUI Driver Killed Turning Illegally In Front Of Truck In LB (LB Post)
    • Actor Sentenced 90 Days For 2023 DUI Crash (Pasadena Now)
  • LB Approves More Parking, Though No Structure, For Alamitos Beach (LB Watchdog)
  • SBLA Editor Joe Linton Explains Vermont Avenue Streetscape (LAT)
  • Santa Clarita Requires Development To Widen Copper Hill Bridge (SC Signal)
  • Feds To Require Automatic Emergency Braking In New Cars (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Unveils First Wayfinding Kiosk (SMDP)
  • Orange and White Lines Are For Freeway Drivers To Slow Down By Construction (KTLA)
  • How To Limit Your Exposure To L.A.'s Terrible Air (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Bike Month Events (SM Next)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Pedestrian Safety

LAPD Was Crossing Against Red Light in Crash that Killed Pedestrian and Injured Six in Hollywood

The department says the officers had turned on their lights and sirens just before crossing. Their reasons for doing so remain unknown.

May 2, 2024
Car crashes

Freeway Drivers Keep Slamming into Bridge Railing in Griffith Park

Drivers keep smashing the Riverside Drive Bridge railing - plus a few other Griffith Park bike/walk updates

April 30, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month, Hyperion street safety, Eastside rail plans, Pasadena transit, CicloIRVINE, Culver City bus service, and more

April 29, 2024
See all posts