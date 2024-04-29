Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:17 AM PDT on April 29, 2024

  • How To Ditch Your Car (LAist)
  • Metro Southeast Gateway Line Clears Hurdle (LB Post, Downey Patriot)
  • Alissa Walker Looks Into LAX Plans (Torched)
  • Person Stabbed After Argument Spills Off Metro Bus In South L.A. (LAT)
  • Pasadena Updating Short Range Transit Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: 2-Car Crash Kills 5 People In Antelope Valley (Daily News, KTLA, KABC)
    • Another Deadly Antelope Valley Pearblossom Highway Crash (KTLA)
    • El Monte Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (SGV Tribune)
    • Personal Critically Injured In Wrong Way 60 Freeway Crash In Riverside (KABC)
    • Injuries In Freeway Rollover Crash In Burbank (KABC)
  • CA Parking Reforms Spurring Transit-Oriented Development In SoCal (Planetizen)
  • BikeLink Smart Bike Lockers Spotted At Universal Station (SBLA Twitter)
  • Santa Barbara Improving Bike/Ped Safety (Noozhawk)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month, Hyperion street safety, Eastside rail plans, Pasadena transit, CicloIRVINE, Culver City bus service, and more

April 29, 2024
Open Streets

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of participants biked, walked, skated and scootered on car-free streets through San Gabriel, South Pasadena and Alhambra

April 29, 2024
Metro

Metro Board Funds Free Student Transit Pass Program through July 2025

Metro student free passes funded another year - plus other updates from today's Metro board meeting

April 26, 2024
