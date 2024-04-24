Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

9:26 AM PDT on April 24, 2024

La Brea peak-hour bus lane. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail

Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028

April 23, 2024
Tuesday’s Headlines

April 23, 2024
This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more

April 22, 2024
Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Connection from E Line Bike Path to Downtown Is Almost Complete

“Always be closing gaps in your bikeway network.”

April 22, 2024
