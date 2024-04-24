Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Brightline West Breaks Ground on Vegas to SoCal High-Speed Rail
Brightline West will be a 218-mile 186-mile-per-hour rail line from Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga - about 40 miles east of downtown L.A. - expected to open in 2028
This Week In Livable Streets
Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Connection from E Line Bike Path to Downtown Is Almost Complete
“Always be closing gaps in your bikeway network.”