Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:57 AM PDT on April 8, 2024

Today’s the day. NASA images of the 2017 solar eclipse.

  • Cecil ‘Chip’ Murray, L.A. civil rights icon and spiritual leader, dead at 94 (LAT; NBC; WaPo; KTLA)
  • LAist has a full list of eclipse get-togethers. More on when/how to get the best view (LAT; CBS; WaPo); How the ancient world viewed eclipses (NPR)
  • An LAX superbloom? (LAT)
  • Smog check cheaters busted, feds say; California ring allegedly turned pollution into cash (LAT; OC Register)
  • Opinion | Why Republicans Will Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars (Politico)
  • Testimony in Tesla crash case marks the first time Tesla has publicly explained how cars navigate (WaPo)
  • Family mourns grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver in Bell Gardens (CBS; KTLA)
  • ‘Finish the Ride’ event at Griffith Park raising awareness about street safety in Los Angeles (KTLA)
  • Baby killed in 405 Freeway crash in Los Angeles area (CBS)
  • Senators urge DOT to advance impaired driving rulemaking (Transportation Today)
  • Why Highway 1 Near Big Sur Is Always Collapsing Into The Ocean (LAist)
  • LA council approves wage increase for city bus workers (Daily News)
  • L.A. agrees to pay up to $2.2 million for outside audit of homelessness programs (LAT)
  • California closes loophole that allowed double-digit rent hikes in future developments built with the help of Low Income Housing Tax Credits; critics maintain it doesn't go far enough (CalMatters)
  • L.A. tests program to send unarmed civilians instead of cops to people in crisis (LAT)
  • Many 911 call centers are understaffed, and the job has gotten harder (NPR)
  • Planet-baking landfills have higher methane levels than previously reported (LAist)
  • Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Santa Monica (NBC)
  • Photo Exhibit Tells Untold Story Of The Chicano Movement In 1970s Long Beach (LAist)
  • You will want to see a bat yawning and other spectacular nature and science images from Sony’s world photo awards (WaPo; WorldPhoto)

Find state headlines at Streetsblog CA; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Unveils First/Last Mile Plan for Bergamot Station/Arts District

Plan is fully funded. Construction begins this year and will be completed in 2026.

April 5, 2024

Friday’s Headlines

April 5, 2024
Metro

In March, Feds Approved a Billion Dollars for L.A. County Transit Infrastructure

Newly approved FY2024-25 federal funding coming to L.A. County totals $1.07 billion, which includes Metro projects totalling $860 million

April 3, 2024
See all posts