Monday’s Headlines

- Cecil ‘Chip’ Murray, L.A. civil rights icon and spiritual leader, dead at 94 (LAT; NBC; WaPo; KTLA)
- LAist has a full list of eclipse get-togethers. More on when/how to get the best view (LAT; CBS; WaPo); How the ancient world viewed eclipses (NPR)
- An LAX superbloom? (LAT)
- Smog check cheaters busted, feds say; California ring allegedly turned pollution into cash (LAT; OC Register)
- Opinion | Why Republicans Will Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars (Politico)
- Testimony in Tesla crash case marks the first time Tesla has publicly explained how cars navigate (WaPo)
- Family mourns grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver in Bell Gardens (CBS; KTLA)
- ‘Finish the Ride’ event at Griffith Park raising awareness about street safety in Los Angeles (KTLA)
- Baby killed in 405 Freeway crash in Los Angeles area (CBS)
- Senators urge DOT to advance impaired driving rulemaking (Transportation Today)
- Why Highway 1 Near Big Sur Is Always Collapsing Into The Ocean (LAist)
- LA council approves wage increase for city bus workers (Daily News)
- L.A. agrees to pay up to $2.2 million for outside audit of homelessness programs (LAT)
- California closes loophole that allowed double-digit rent hikes in future developments built with the help of Low Income Housing Tax Credits; critics maintain it doesn't go far enough (CalMatters)
- L.A. tests program to send unarmed civilians instead of cops to people in crisis (LAT)
- Many 911 call centers are understaffed, and the job has gotten harder (NPR)
- Planet-baking landfills have higher methane levels than previously reported (LAist)
- Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Santa Monica (NBC)
- Photo Exhibit Tells Untold Story Of The Chicano Movement In 1970s Long Beach (LAist)
- You will want to see a bat yawning and other spectacular nature and science images from Sony’s world photo awards (WaPo; WorldPhoto)
