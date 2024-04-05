Friday’s Headlines

- LAPD motorcycle officer hurt in 2019 crash where Mayor Butts appeared to run red light settles with Inglewood for ~$15M (DailyNews)
- How the Purple Line is making history (The Source)
- LA Metro ridership jumped 9.4% in February, fueled by weekend leisure travelers (DailyBreeze)
- Sensor network shows EVs are reducing CO2 emissions in the Bay Area. Is it enough? (LAT)
- Biden Changes Course on a Major Power Grid Rule after Backlash (HuffPost)
- L.A. Placemaking
- Wayfarers Chapel looks to relocate due to threatening landslide (LAT)
- Outcry Grows as LA's Korean American Museum Hangs in Limbo (LAist)
- Finally, A Cookbook About Salvadoran Cuisine (LAist)
- Federal Judge Reviews Potential Auditors to Look into L.A. Homelessness Services (LAist)
- Junkyard homes shine light on code enforcement process (CBS)
- Toni McBride, the LAPD officer who moonlights as gun influencer (and who continued shooting Daniel Hernandez after he was already down on the ground) loses lawsuit over social media accounts (LAT)
- Speaking of guns: The first in-depth analysis of firearm trafficking investigations in more than 20 years finds 68,000 guns were illegally trafficked through unlicensed dealers over 5 years (AP)
- There’s an explosion of plastic waste. Big companies say ‘We’ve got this.’ But the tech struggles to deliver. (NYT)
- Schools close and crops wither as ‘historic’ heatwave hits south-east Asia (The Guardian); Tracking global heat in 2023 (Nature)
- Dismay in Addis Ababa as ‘the soul of the city’ is razed for development - tourism, road-widening, etc. (The Guardian)
- Preparing for Monday’s solar eclipse: What you need to do to watch safely (LAT)
- More reasons to stay in L.A.: Jersey quakes and billions of enormous amorous bugs getting ready to emerge from the ground (NPR; CBS)
For national headlines, see Streetsblog USA; for state headlines, see Streetsblog CA