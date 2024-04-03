Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
In March, Feds Approved a Billion Dollars for L.A. County Transit Infrastructure
Newly approved FY2024-25 federal funding coming to L.A. County totals $1.07 billion, which includes Metro projects totalling $860 million
Eyes on the Street: Parthenia Place Walk/Bike Project Nearly Completed
Parthenia Place's bike/walk improvements are open now, though landscaping is anticipated to be completed by this Fall. Additional connected projects coming soon.
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro 710 widening, L.A. City Transportation Committee, Rail to Rail, subway construction, Metro policing, and more.