Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:32 AM PDT on April 3, 2024

105 Freeway crash image – via Supervisor Hahn Instagram

  • Metro Westside D Line Subway Extensions Tunnelling Is Complete (LAT, Daily News, Urbanize, KTLA)
  • Metro Scaling Back 2028 Olympic Transportation Plans (LAT)
  • Caltrans Trying to Prevent 105 Freeway Drivers From Crashing Into Norwalk Building (LAist, Whittier Daily News, Supervisor Janice Hahn)
  • Burbank Scaling Back BRT Bus Lanes, But Leaving Negotiation Open (Burbank Leader)
  • Some Bel-Air Folks Against Metro Subway (Public Press)
  • West Hollywood Expanding Permit Parking (WeHo Online)
  • Person Dies After Being Hit By Metrolink Train Near Covina (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Echo Park Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Newhall Apartment Building Gas Meter (SC Signal)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

In March, Feds Approved a Billion Dollars for L.A. County Transit Infrastructure

Newly approved FY2024-25 federal funding coming to L.A. County totals $1.07 billion, which includes Metro projects totalling $860 million

April 3, 2024
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Parthenia Place Walk/Bike Project Nearly Completed

Parthenia Place's bike/walk improvements are open now, though landscaping is anticipated to be completed by this Fall. Additional connected projects coming soon.

April 2, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 710 widening, L.A. City Transportation Committee, Rail to Rail, subway construction, Metro policing, and more.

April 2, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

April 2, 2024
