Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:20 AM PDT on April 2, 2024

According to a November 2023 press conference, this bus stop was supposed to get a shade structure, with installation starting in January. March 2024 photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • In A Year Measure ULA Mansion Tax Raised $215M For Housing (LAT)
  • Bus Shelter Improvements Promised For January, Delayed By Lawsuits (L.A. Public Press)
  • UCLA Professor Ann Carlson Interviewed About Her Federal Transpo Stint (Daily Bruin)
  • Hollywood Bowl Shutting Down Some Parking to Streamline Other Modes (LAT)
  • L.A. Public Press Previews Fall Council Run-Off Elections
  • Broadway-Manchester Complete Streets Project Construction Expected 2024 (Urbanize)
  • Norwalk Celebrates Sanchez Earmark Including $850K For Transit Shelters (Patriot)
  • Carnage: Deadly Crash On 135 Freeway In Glendale (KTLA, KABC)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Santa Monica Pier (SMDP, KTLA)
    • Woman And Two Kids Killed In San Bernardino Desert Crash (Daily News)
    • Torrance Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
    • Actor Reported Killed In Motorcycle Crash (LAT)
  • EPA Issues Truck Emission Rules, Less Strict Than CA (LAT)
  • Another Trump Presidency Could Be Even More Fossil Fuel Friendly (LAT)
  • Disneyland Autopia Will Ditch Gas Cars (LAT)

