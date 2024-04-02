Tuesday’s Headlines

- In A Year Measure ULA Mansion Tax Raised $215M For Housing (LAT)
- Bus Shelter Improvements Promised For January, Delayed By Lawsuits (L.A. Public Press)
- UCLA Professor Ann Carlson Interviewed About Her Federal Transpo Stint (Daily Bruin)
- Hollywood Bowl Shutting Down Some Parking to Streamline Other Modes (LAT)
- L.A. Public Press Previews Fall Council Run-Off Elections
- Broadway-Manchester Complete Streets Project Construction Expected 2024 (Urbanize)
- Norwalk Celebrates Sanchez Earmark Including $850K For Transit Shelters (Patriot)
- Carnage: Deadly Crash On 135 Freeway In Glendale (KTLA, KABC)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Santa Monica Pier (SMDP, KTLA)
- Woman And Two Kids Killed In San Bernardino Desert Crash (Daily News)
- Torrance Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Cyclist (Biking in L.A.)
- Actor Reported Killed In Motorcycle Crash (LAT)
- EPA Issues Truck Emission Rules, Less Strict Than CA (LAT)
- Another Trump Presidency Could Be Even More Fossil Fuel Friendly (LAT)
- Disneyland Autopia Will Ditch Gas Cars (LAT)
