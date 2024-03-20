Wednesday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
9:32 AM PDT on March 20, 2024

Speedbump day is tomorrow. Photo via LADOT

  • How L.A. Should Strategically Implement Measure HLA (Investing in Place)
    • HLA Is A Referendum On Safe, Complete Streets (Citylab)
  • Metro Weighs Options For Housing Developments At Former Yard In Venice (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans Seeks Public Input On Rules For 710 Home Sales (Pasadena Now)
  • 292-Home Development Under Construction Next To Duarte Station (Urbanize)
  • Safe Parking Facility Approved For Unhoused Pasadenans (Pasadena Now)
  • South Gate Orchard Park Struggles To Open (L.A. Public Press)
  • LB Opens Free E-Bike Lending Service (LB Post)
  • Santa Monica Installs Two Upgraded Signalized Crosswalks (Santa Monica Next)
  • San Clemente Amtrak Service Partially Resumes (KTLA)
  • Biden Touts Las Vegas High-Speed Rail (LAT)
    • CA High-Speed Rail Created 13,000 Jobs (KTLA)
  • L.A. City Speedbump Requests Open Tomorrow (Eastsider)
    • It's Hard To Get Speedbumps In L.A. (LAT)

