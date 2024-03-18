Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:35 AM PDT on March 18, 2024

Santa Monica’s 17th Street Curb-Protected bike lane. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Santa Monica 17th Street Bikeway Wins State Honors (SM Next)
  • Streets for All Alert: Support Mobility Plan Implementation
  • Planned N. Long Beach Greenbelt Gets Federal Funding (LB Post)
  • It's Transit Operators Appreciation Day (The Source)
  • Construction Means Traffic Nightmares At LAX (LAT, Daily Breeze)
  • Pasadena Creating Rain Garden Median On Sierra Madre Blvd (Pasadena Now)
  • One Dead In Motorcycle Crash With Metro G Line Bus (KABC)
  • Carnage: One Death, Multiple Injuries In 10 Freeway Rollover Crash Near USC (LAT, KTLA, ABC7)
    • Driver Flees After Crashing Into Canoga Park Pool Supply Store (KTLA)
  • CA Failing To Meet 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reductions (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

