Monday’s Headlines

Where L.A. City Will Add New Bus-Only Lanes
New bus lanes are coming to Broadway, Colorado Blvd., Crenshaw Blvd, Lincoln Blvd., Los Feliz Blvd., Santa Monica Blvd., Valley Blvd., Vermont Avenue, Westwood Blvd., Whittier Blvd. and many more city streets!
Alhambra City Council Approves New Bike and Walk Plan
There was a general atmosphere of support for the plan, but with key differences on the extent of facilities that might be developed